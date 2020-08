1 / 7

Celebs who aced the modern braided look

Deepika Padukone's style has always surprised her fans. Deepika Padukone has proved that she is more than just a pretty face a million times now. The way she has been working actively for mental health during this lockdown has left the entire nation impressed. In 2018, she formed her own company, named Ka Productions. Her first production venture came with the movie Chhapaak earlier this year, directed by Meghna Gulzar, in which Deepika starred as an acid attack survivor. Her next venture as a producer and actor is the movie 83 directed by Kabir Khan, starring her husband actor Ranveer Singh too. Deepika is keeping herself busy by reading her scripts and preparing herself for her future projects. Known for being an epitome of grace and style, the actress made India proud last year with her stunning appearances at the prestigious Cannes film festival. The actress leaves no stones unturned for her on-screen roles and for her off screen appearances. Deepika and Ranveer who is fondly known as DeepVeer by their fans were recently spotted at the airport and oh boy, we can't take our eyes off them. The couple walked together hand-in-hand. When it comes to style, Deepika and Ranveer kept it casual yet stylish. Both are known for their amazing sense of style. Ranveer, as we all know, never fails to surprise his fans with his amazing fashion. Deepika, on the other hand, is known to have an impeccable sense of style. Today take a look at the traditional braided hairstyle which the actress gave a modern twist to along with some other celebs who donned modernized versions of the braided hairstyle.

Photo Credit : Instagram