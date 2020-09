1 / 8

Actresses who played royal characters on screen

Bollywood movies have over the years experimented with several genres from political movies, action movies to films based on real-life experiences. Our talented actors too take every step in giving justice to the roles they have to portray on screen. Actress Kangana Ranaut turned into a director with her movie Manikarnika where she played the title character as well. Kangana Ranaut suffered a major injury on the sets of the period drama but despite that, she continued shooting for the same. Sharing about the same the actress said"I am a bit embarrassed to be thrilled to have a battle scar on my face. Also, people from my team have been telling me that it's like that Peshwa teeka that Manikarnika wore. It's a bit dramatic but I am excited that my face was covered in blood and I got a genuine and authentic glimpse of the Queen's life." Talking about some iconic royal characters, we definitely cannot forget Deepika Padukone who portrayed the role of Mastani and Queen Padmavati in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Despite a lot of controversies about the movie and a group of people even threatening actor Deepika Padukone of physical harm, the movie was a blockbuster. Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were lauded for their roles too. Today lets take a look at some of the most iconic royal characters portrayed by actresses on screen.

Photo Credit : Youtube