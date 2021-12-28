Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 5 Best dressed celebrities of the year

The year 2021 might have been full of uncertainty, however, you wouldn't know it looking at Bollywood divas who made us skip a beat with their stunning looks. Despite all ups and downs, these actresses brought some of their boldest looks yet. From flamboyant award shows and promotional events to splashy movie premieres, 2021 was not at all a year of subtlety in fashion. Here's a look at Bollywood divas who rocked the year with their style statements.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Alia Bhatt already had a lengthy fashion resume before 2021. However, this year the actress took her style game to the stratosphere. The actress looked gorgeous in this blue printed kurta paired with khaki shorts.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Always one to make a style statement on the red carpet, Deepika Padukone took 2021 to fully embody her as fashion queen. Recently, the diva wowed us with her breathtaking look in a black gown at 83 screening.
Another celeb who reflects the times of pandemic fashion, Tara Sutaria's shared style has been a lot more attainable and realistic. For a promotional event, she slipped into a contemporary ensemble by Anamika Khanna featuring a gold blouse and ivory-hued dhoti pants. She topped this outfit with a long embellished shrug for a statement-making look.
Photo Credit : Sheldon Santos/Tara Sutaria's Instagram
Katrina Kaif has seriously been elevating her fashion game. The actress exuded festive vibes in a gorgeous pink saree and paired it with a shimmery blouse.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Sara rolled the entire year in style and showed how style can look cool and not contrived. The actress looked radiant in a short black dress that brought the party mode in full swing.
Photo Credit : Ajay Kadam/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram