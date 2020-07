1 / 8

This iconic hairstyle donned by Indian celebrities

Deepika Padukone has been of the most active actors on social media. Deepika Padukone stepped into showbiz after her successful modeling career. And it was in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om that Deepika landed as her first film as a leading lady opposite Shah Rukh Khan. With no Bollywood godfather, Deepika Padukone made it big in Bollywood. With her father Prakash Padukone being a celebrated badminton player, Deepika's acting profession was not always her first career option. But she feels it took her five years to understand the medium. After Homi Adajania's 2012 movie Cocktail, her career soared high, followed by Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013. The popular star, who has over 30 movies to her credit, said she considered herself lucky that her mother had spotted her symptoms and urged her to seek professional medical help. Deepika Padukone has taken efforts to spread awareness about mental health. For someone who has been a survivor of depression and also takes efforts to raise her voice against the same through her Live Love Laugh Foundation, the actress even shared a video from her conversation with mental health experts. For anyone who has been following the star for years now, knows the actress' social media is a hub for fashion experiments and beautiful but limited photos of her personal life. The year 2019, saw a lot of trends followed by our stars from statement sleeves to neon colors. With some of our stars like Deepika, Aishwarya, Kangana talking their style international and making India proud with their bold choices in their outfits which left the entire nation surprised. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' daring choices for several international events made headlines nationally and internationally as well. Today take a look at this hairstyle donned by Indian celebrities which will surely remind you of world-famous singer, Ariana Grande.

Photo Credit : Instagram