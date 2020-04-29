/
Deepika Padukone: Kendall Jenner to Nick Jonas, 7 times the actress shared a frame with international stars
Deepika Padukone has surely broken the internet several times with her beauty looks and fashion choices but today take a look at these photos from the internet where she is sharing a frame with international celebs.
1 / 8
When Deepika shared a frame with international celebrities
Deepika Padukone has come a long way in her career, from her modeling days to making a Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om in the year 2007. The actress is now a successful entrepreneur, producer and is the founder of the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which creates awareness on mental health in India. Being the true entertainer she is, her recent Instagram posts are showing her fans her humorous side. Deepika Padukone who has been posting quarantine stories for quite some time recently shared a post and tagged fellow star from the industry Katrina Kaif quoting "I regret to inform you that Season 1: Episode 5 stands canceled because Katrina Kaif stole my idea! Hmm! #PlagiarismInTheTimeOfCovid19." Apart from this, the actress' impeccable fashion choices throughout the years have always been trendsetters. Her Met Gala looks have received a thumbs up from fashion critics in the past as well. In 2017, she made her international debut with the movie XXX: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel and their chemistry on screen was a huge hit worldwide. The diva who is a frequent visitor at international events has broken the internet when she shared a framed with international artists. Today, have a look at these photos of the actress with celebs all over the world.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Nick Jonas
No one knows to party like the Jonas couple and what better than Deepika added to this glamourous Met Gala after-party?
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Just some crazy rich people from all around the world in a frame
Wimbledon Finals 2019 where Deepika Padukone shared a frame with Henry Golding, Brooklyn Beckham, Choi Siwon.
Photo Credit : getty images
4 / 8
Taste of Hollywood
Deepika Padukone with veteran American director Martin Scorsese and actress Patricia Clarkson who were the jury members of the 2013 Marakkech film festival in Morocco.
Photo Credit : getty images
5 / 8
Vin Diesel
Their chemistry made headlines after their movie released. But we loved the bond of friendship these two shared off screen as well.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Cannes 2017
Deepika meets Hollywood stars Julianne Moore, Susan Sarandon and Elle Fanning. The internet couldn't help but drool over these beauties from all around the world in one frame.
Photo Credit : getty images
7 / 8
Samuel Jackson
When DP met the iconic Samuel L. Jackson and this beautiful selfie surfaced the internet.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner and Deepika join hands for a fundraiser and we were absolutely crushing over these pretty ladies.
Photo Credit : Instagram
