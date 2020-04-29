Deepika Padukone: Kendall Jenner to Nick Jonas, 7 times the actress shared a frame with international stars

1 / 8

When Deepika shared a frame with international celebrities

Deepika Padukone has come a long way in her career, from her modeling days to making a Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om in the year 2007. The actress is now a successful entrepreneur, producer and is the founder of the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which creates awareness on mental health in India. Being the true entertainer she is, her recent Instagram posts are showing her fans her humorous side. Deepika Padukone who has been posting quarantine stories for quite some time recently shared a post and tagged fellow star from the industry Katrina Kaif quoting "I regret to inform you that Season 1: Episode 5 stands canceled because Katrina Kaif stole my idea! Hmm! #PlagiarismInTheTimeOfCovid19." Apart from this, the actress' impeccable fashion choices throughout the years have always been trendsetters. Her Met Gala looks have received a thumbs up from fashion critics in the past as well. In 2017, she made her international debut with the movie XXX: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel and their chemistry on screen was a huge hit worldwide. The diva who is a frequent visitor at international events has broken the internet when she shared a framed with international artists. Today, have a look at these photos of the actress with celebs all over the world.

