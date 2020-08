1 / 8

Expressions of Bollywood stars will leave you stunned

Deepika Padukone surely knows how to keep her fans encouraged the actress who would weekly share fan art on Fridays, shared yet another stunning art piece recently. The actress’s social media account is filled with posts of her pampering herself, cooking, organizing, etc. But, every Friday the actress has a routine of appreciating her fans by showcasing artwork done by them that captured her the most. Deepika Padukone is spending a productive quarantine period and motivating her fans about the same. The actress has been giving her fans an insight into her lockdown period with several Instagram stories and photos. She has been spending some ample amount of time with her husband Ranveer Singh thanks to the lockdown. The two will also be seen next in the sports biopic '83 helmed by Kabir Khan. Back in 2018, the wedding was one of the most anticipated events in Bollywood. Also, photos from the same went viral for days on the internet. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress was last seen in Chhapaak where she played the role of an acid victim-survivor. She will next be seen in the Bollywood remake of Robert De Niro and Anne Hathway's film ‘The Intern’. As per reports, She also will be starring in a movie based on Mahabharat from Draupadi's point of view and Shakun Batra's movie with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is slated to release on February 12, 2021. The actress' beauty has left millions stunned and she is known for her sporting nature as well. Today take a look at these throwback pictures of the actress where her expressions inside the car caught onlookers off guard. Along with photos of other actors with their quirky expressions inside car.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani