Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Deepika Padukone
/
Deepika Padukone: From layered outfits to handloom sarees; When the fashionista gave noteworthy style lessons

Deepika Padukone: From layered outfits to handloom sarees; When the fashionista gave noteworthy style lessons

From an over-the-top gown, neon airport looks to handloom sarees, we bring for you noteworthy style lessons given by Deepika Padukone!
7964 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Deepika Padukone's stylish looks

    Deepika Padukone's stylish looks

    Deepika Padukone is the apt epitome of beauty and versatility. The Om Shanti Om debutante has truly made her mark in this industry after a career span of over a decade. The Chhapaak actress has delivered some terrific performances in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Cocktail to name a few. From walking the international red carpets to starting up her foundation and many other impeccable achievements, she is a queen in all rights. The actress also has a great sense of style and fashion. Be it her airport looks, red carpets, parties or a casual outing, Deepika has never failed to leave us stunned with her fashion game. She is a true blue fashionista and a bonafide diva. On the other hand, her husband and actor Ranveer Singh is well known for his quirky looks that take over the internet and make headlines! Do you ever wonder if the diva gets influenced by his style? Here's what she had to say, "I wear a white shirt and blue jeans and everyone's like so boring, why can't she try something fun. And then when I try something fun they are like oh now she's trying to be like her husband. She should just stick to doing the classic stuff that she always does. What do you want?" The actress is also a big-time ethnic fan and pulls off traditional looks like no one else. From a saree, churidar, simple salwar kameez to heavily embellished lehengas, she personifies grace and beauty. The actress often makes headlines for her airport looks. She stuns every time she is papped at the airport. She also makes sure her look is unique and stands out! Want to emulate Padukone’s style? Scroll ahead to take lessons from her wardrobe choices.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    Layering your outfits

    Layering your outfits

    Who said layers are outdated or uncool anymore? Deepika Padukone understands the importance of skilful layering in pulling together a look. At the airport, she often layers her outfits with stylish jackets and sums it up into top-notch fashion!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    Another super amazing airport look

    Another super amazing airport look

    Deepika knows that a simple white shirt goes a long way for she paired an oversized one with stockings and thigh-high boots! But since she was at the airport and layering is a mandate for her, an acid wash denim jacket, a crossbody bag and sunnies completed her chic look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    Experimenting with black is Deepika's thing

    Experimenting with black is Deepika's thing

    Styled by her go-to fashion stylist Shaleena Nathani, Deepika lent her towering and svelte frame to the edgy ensemble that featured high waist flared pants, a cropped blouse, and a longline ruffled cape for an award ceremony.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Leather jacket at the airport

    Leather jacket at the airport

    Coming back to black, Deepika showed us that it is okay to dress up sometimes even at the airport. She threw on a leather jacket over a basic maxi to keep her warm and completed her look with black heel leather boots.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    Bringing back neons

    Bringing back neons

    Neon outfit at the airport? Take lessons from Deepika Padukone to nail it with ease! She skipped out on her usual neutral/monotone palette and opted for an extraordinary hued outfit in neon, ensuring she was unmissable and all eyes were on her.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 9
    Neon cardigan

    Neon cardigan

    The Padmaavat actress was spotted at the airport stepping out of her car sporting a bright smile that is sure to make you fall in love with her all over again. Deepika was seen rocking a neon green high-neck cardigan matched with blue track pants.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 9
    The love for handlooms

    The love for handlooms

    Traditional silks and Kajeevarams have been her go-to for years. So much so, that she even wore a gorgeous gold one at her wedding reception.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Surreally gorgeous

    Surreally gorgeous

    Deepika posted a picture on Instagram, where she is slaying in a floral print saree. She opted for this outfit for the first day of promotions of Padmavati. She completed her look with minimal makeup and accessories.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement