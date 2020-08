1 / 9

Deepika Padukone's throwback photos prove what a good hair day looks like

Deepika Padukone's fashion choices have always proved how she is the epitome of grace and style. The style icon has been giving fans an insight into her beauty regimen during the lockdown. From face massages to eating healthy, there is a lot to learn from the Love Aaj Kal actress. "In addition to drinking lots of water and keeping myself hydrated, I avoid using too many products on my skin. I keep it simple. I am most particular about removing all my makeup and keeping my skin clean before I go to bed. No matter how tired I am or how hectic my day has been, I always make it a point to take it off." shared the actress about her beauty. The latest news is that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are reportedly being considered as the lead pair in filmmaker Siddharth Anand's next film, which will be backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. Earlier director Siddharth Anand has delivered blockbusters like Bang Bang! and War. On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey. Up ahead, the actress has films lined up ahead including '83 with Ranveer Singh, Mahabharat from Draupadi's point of view and Shakun Batra's movie with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is slated to release on February 12, 2021. According to the latest reports, the actress will start shooting for Shakun Batra's next in November this year in Sri Lanka. According to a leading daily, Shakun Batra will shoot in Sri Lanka for the film and has handpicked only 50 crew members to accompany him. Talking about her beauty hacks, the actress still relies on the traditional coconut oil for a hot massage to maintain her lustrous hair. Today take a look at these photos when she gave a virtual treat with her beautiful hair.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani