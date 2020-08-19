Deepika Padukone looks breathtakingly beautiful in Sabyasachi's creation; See Throwback Photos

1 / 10

Deepika Padukone is a Sabyasachi girl

Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular actresses of the entertainment industry. For the uninitiated, Deepika made her acting career in a Kannada film Aishwarya. She later played a dual role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in her first Bollywood movie, Om Shanti Om. Post her debut in Bollywood, she went on to star in many films and successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. Her films include Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and more. The actress was last seen opposite Vikrant Massey in Chhapaak. She portrayed the role of an acid attack victim survivor in the same. Known to be a self-made star, today, she is one of the highest paid actresses of Bollywood. Up next, Deepika has signed a film opposite Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Other than that, she will also feature in the Indian adaptation of Robert De Niro and Anne Hathway starrer Hollywood movie 'The Intern'. Fans of the actress are eagerly looking forward to her upcoming projects. Apart from doing Bollywood films, Deepika also starred in the Hollywood film, XXX: Return of Xander Cage. It starred Deepika alongside Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev and others. We recently stumbled upon a few pictures of the actress from the press conference of XXX: Return of Xander Cage which was held in Mumbai. The actress looked beautiful as always whereas Vin looked dapper. Without any further ado, check out her pictures!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani