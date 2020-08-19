/
/
/
Deepika Padukone looks breathtakingly beautiful in Sabyasachi's creation; See Throwback Photos
Deepika Padukone looks breathtakingly beautiful in Sabyasachi's creation; See Throwback Photos
We recently stumbled upon a few pictures of Deepika Padukone from the press conference of XXX: Return of Xander Cage which was held in Mumbai. Check out!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
49732 reads
Mumbai
Published: August 19, 2020 05:46 pm
-
1 / 10
-
2 / 10
-
3 / 10
-
4 / 10
-
5 / 10
-
6 / 10
-
7 / 10
-
8 / 10
-
9 / 10
-
10 / 10