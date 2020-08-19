Advertisement
Deepika Padukone looks breathtakingly beautiful in Sabyasachi's creation; See Throwback Photos

We recently stumbled upon a few pictures of Deepika Padukone from the press conference of XXX: Return of Xander Cage which was held in Mumbai. Check out!
49732 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Deepika Padukone is a Sabyasachi girl

    Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular actresses of the entertainment industry. For the uninitiated, Deepika made her acting career in a Kannada film Aishwarya. She later played a dual role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in her first Bollywood movie, Om Shanti Om. Post her debut in Bollywood, she went on to star in many films and successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. Her films include Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and more. The actress was last seen opposite Vikrant Massey in Chhapaak. She portrayed the role of an acid attack victim survivor in the same. Known to be a self-made star, today, she is one of the highest paid actresses of Bollywood. Up next, Deepika has signed a film opposite Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Other than that, she will also feature in the Indian adaptation of Robert De Niro and Anne Hathway starrer Hollywood movie 'The Intern'. Fans of the actress are eagerly looking forward to her upcoming projects. Apart from doing Bollywood films, Deepika also starred in the Hollywood film, XXX: Return of Xander Cage. It starred Deepika alongside Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev and others. We recently stumbled upon a few pictures of the actress from the press conference of XXX: Return of Xander Cage which was held in Mumbai. The actress looked beautiful as always whereas Vin looked dapper. Without any further ado, check out her pictures!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Elegance personified

    For the event, Deepika stunned in an ivory coloured outfit by Sabyasachi and looked stunning as always.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Her smile!

    Undeniably, Deepika has got a pretty smile.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    On style

    Deepika is one of the most stylish actresses of Bollywood. The actress is often trolled for her choice of outfits. However, she always wears whatever she loves and doesn't pay attention to the trolls.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Candid moment

    The actress looks beyond beautiful in this candid picture.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 10
    Happy girls are the prettiest

    This pic of the actress will make you fall in love with her all over again.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Hair and makeup

    As always, Deepika's hair and makeup were on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Chemistry

    Deepika and Vin Diesel won everyone's hearts with their chemistry in XXX: Return of Xander Cage.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    Vin is adorable

    In an interview during the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika gushed about Vin and said, "He is adorable. He's just the most amazing person I've met. He's generous and he's kind." The actress added by saying that he is a friend for life.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Deepika has such a beautiful soul

    "She is the queen and angel who is such a blessing in my life. She has such a beautiful soul," he told IANS during his visit to India. No doubt, Vin and Deepika share a great camaraderie.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

