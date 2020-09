1 / 7

Deepika Padukone loves the colour black

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable stars in the entertainment industry. From rocking a denim-on-denim look, pulling off a monochrome look or acing a desi avatar like no other, Deepika is always at the top of her game when it comes to fashion. Though she often gets trolled for her choice of outfits, nothing stops the actress from wearing what she likes. Not just Bollywood events, Deepika has also impressed with her ravishing international red carpet appearances. There's no doubt that Deepika can pull off any outfit in every colour. Talking about black, in particular, she is one celebrity who knows how to ace the all black look with ease and perfection. Time and again, from airport looks to red carpet events, Deepika has donned some really pretty outfits in black. Speaking of that, take a look at times she made a stunning appearance in black dress.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani