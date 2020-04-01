Deepika Padukone: From modelling to B town journey, check out transformation of the supremely talented actor

1 / 13

Deepika Padukone's transformation over the years

Deepika Padukone is one of the self-made actors of Bollywood. The stunning diva has successfully earned a name for herself and today, she is one of the bankable stars in the industry. Not many know, before entering Bollywood, Deepika was working as a model. She earned a name for herself in the modelling industry as well. The stunning diva made her first screen appearance in Himesh Reshammiya's music video for 'Naam Hai Tera' from his iconic album Aap Kaa Suroor. In 2006, Deepika made her acting debut with a Kannada film Aishwarya. She later made her Bollywood debut opposite King Khan 'Shah Rukh Khan' in Om Shanti Om. The movie was a hit and Deepika's performance in the same was praised by many. She soon started receiving many offers and then, there was no looking for the diva. Cocktail was a turning point in her career. She gained immense success by starring in some of the big films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and more. Her last film Chhapaak in which she starred as an acid attack survivor was a hit among the masses. Not just Bollywood, Deepika is also a known celebrity in the West. She starred in the Hollywood action film XXX: Return of Xander Cage. Padukone's performance was loved by the masses. Fans can't wait to watch her in more Hollywood films. Deepika has certainly come a long way and she has transformed a lot over the years. Speaking of transition, here's a look at Deepika's stunning transformation over the years.

Photo Credit : Youtube/Getty Images