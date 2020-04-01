/
/
/
Deepika Padukone: From modelling to B town journey, check out transformation of the supremely talented actor
Deepika Padukone: From modelling to B town journey, check out transformation of the supremely talented actor
Deepika Padukone is one of the self-made actors of Bollywood. The stunning diva has successfully earned a name for herself and today, she is one of the bankable stars in the industry. Here's a look at Deepika's stunning transformation over the years.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
3403 reads
Mumbai
Updated: April 1, 2020 06:10 pm
1 / 13
Deepika Padukone's transformation over the years
Deepika Padukone is one of the self-made actors of Bollywood. The stunning diva has successfully earned a name for herself and today, she is one of the bankable stars in the industry. Not many know, before entering Bollywood, Deepika was working as a model. She earned a name for herself in the modelling industry as well. The stunning diva made her first screen appearance in Himesh Reshammiya's music video for 'Naam Hai Tera' from his iconic album Aap Kaa Suroor. In 2006, Deepika made her acting debut with a Kannada film Aishwarya. She later made her Bollywood debut opposite King Khan 'Shah Rukh Khan' in Om Shanti Om. The movie was a hit and Deepika's performance in the same was praised by many. She soon started receiving many offers and then, there was no looking for the diva. Cocktail was a turning point in her career. She gained immense success by starring in some of the big films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and more. Her last film Chhapaak in which she starred as an acid attack survivor was a hit among the masses. Not just Bollywood, Deepika is also a known celebrity in the West. She starred in the Hollywood action film XXX: Return of Xander Cage. Padukone's performance was loved by the masses. Fans can't wait to watch her in more Hollywood films. Deepika has certainly come a long way and she has transformed a lot over the years. Speaking of transition, here's a look at Deepika's stunning transformation over the years.
Photo Credit : Youtube/Getty Images
2 / 13
Started as a model
The actress earned success in the modelling industry. She also featured in Himesh Reshammiya's music video, Naam Hai Tera.
Photo Credit : Youtube
3 / 13
Acting debut
As mentioned earlier, before entering Bollywood, Padukone made her acting debut as the title character of the Kannada film, Aishwarya.
Photo Credit : Youtube
4 / 13
Om Shanti Om
Deepika delivered a spectacular performance as Shanti Priya in Om Shanti Om. Fans loved her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan in the same.
Photo Credit : Youtube
5 / 13
Love Aaj Kal
The actress was seen in a different avatar in Love Aaj Kal.
Photo Credit : Youtube
6 / 13
The premiere of Chandni Chowk To China
Here's a rare pic of Deepika Padukone when she attended the premiere of Chandni Chowk To China.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
7 / 13
Cannes debut
Ten years ago, Deepika made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. She stunned in a beautiful white saree.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
8 / 13
DP as Veronica D'Costa
Padukone's performance as Veronica D'Costa in Cocktail was talk of the town. Many loved her performance as she truly nailed it.
Photo Credit : Youtube
9 / 13
Chennai Express
Yet again, Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan won everyone's hearts with their chemistry and made everyone fall in love with them.
Photo Credit : Youtube
10 / 13
Deepika as Mastani
Padukone's performance as Mastani in Bajirao Mastrani is still etched in our minds.
Photo Credit : Youtube
11 / 13
XXX: Return of Xander Cage
Deepika is a known celeb in the West. She shared screen space with Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev and many biggies in XXX: Return of Xander Cage.
Photo Credit : Youtube
12 / 13
Piku
Everyone loved Deepika in Piku. She stole everyone's heart with the simplicity of her character.
Photo Credit : Youtube
13 / 13
Boss lady
The actress has certainly come a long way in her career. Here's a pic of Padukone from Chhapaak's promotional event. The actress' transformation is truly amazing.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Add new comment