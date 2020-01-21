Deepika Padukone opened up about mental health, depression and anxiety in THESE 5 instances

1 / 6

Deepika Padukone opens up about mental health

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has always been very vocal about her battle with depression. She is one of the most celebrated actresses of Bollywood has witnessed and has come a long way in Bollywood to establish herself as an A-list star in the industry by delivering remarkable performances in her various films. The actress has also discussed the stigma surrounding mental health and how it is perceived in society. Adding to this, Deepika also said that while the conversation around mental health awareness may have opened up a lot in recent years, but there is still a long way to go. The actress also applauded the media for its contribution in opening up the conversation on mental health. On the work front, her ongoing film Chhapaak is doing exceptionally well in the box office, and on the other hand, she will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in the movie ’83, which is all set to hit the screens in April this year. The Chhapaak star was diagnosed with anxiety and clinical depression in 2014 and opened up about it a year after when she launched her Live Love Laugh Foundation to create awareness about mental health. Check out the several instances when the actress opened up about her mental health.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani