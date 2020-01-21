/
Deepika Padukone opened up about mental health, depression and anxiety in THESE 5 instances
The Chhapaak star was diagnosed with anxiety and clinical depression in 2014 and opened up about it a year after when she launched her Live Love Laugh Foundation to create awareness about mental health. Check out the several instances when the actress opened up about her mental health.
Aditi Giri
Mumbai
January 21, 2020
Deepika Padukone opens up about mental health
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has always been very vocal about her battle with depression. She is one of the most celebrated actresses of Bollywood has witnessed and has come a long way in Bollywood to establish herself as an A-list star in the industry by delivering remarkable performances in her various films. The actress has also discussed the stigma surrounding mental health and how it is perceived in society. Adding to this, Deepika also said that while the conversation around mental health awareness may have opened up a lot in recent years, but there is still a long way to go. The actress also applauded the media for its contribution in opening up the conversation on mental health. On the work front, her ongoing film Chhapaak is doing exceptionally well in the box office, and on the other hand, she will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in the movie ’83, which is all set to hit the screens in April this year. The Chhapaak star was diagnosed with anxiety and clinical depression in 2014 and opened up about it a year after when she launched her Live Love Laugh Foundation to create awareness about mental health. Check out the several instances when the actress opened up about her mental health.
Magazine Interviews
In a leading magazine interview, Deepika talked about her love life, career and her battle with depression. The actress also said that she felt ‘extremely liberating’ after opening up about her mental health, and further revealed that it was her mother who helped her to get through this phase.
The open letter
Days before her wedding with Ranveer Singh, Deepika wrote about her fight against depression and anxiety and stressed the need for people to come out and speak about mental illness. The actress had penned down a beautiful letter addressing her struggle with her mental health.
Making Mental Wellness A Boardroom Priority
In 2018, speaking on ‘Making Mental Wellness A Boardroom Priority’ at Work Congress on Information Technology and Nasscom India Leadership Forum, Deepika stated, "It's okay to have moments of weakness, okay to break down and okay to cry. It's okay if you don't look great all the time.” She stressed the need for people to come out and speak about mental illness. She said, "You are not alone. One in three or five persons feels depression. It's going to be the next big epidemic to hit our country."
Opening up for the first time
In 2015, Deepika appeared on a news channel to talk about her battle with depression. That year in January, it was the first time the actress broke the silence to tell the world that she was struggling. She stated in her article ‘In early 2014, while I was being appreciated for my work, one morning, I woke up feeling different. A day earlier, I had fainted due to exhaustion; it was all downhill from there. I felt a strange emptiness in my stomach’.
World Economic Forum 2020
Deepika, who is currently in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum 2020, made heads turn at the event, but her acceptance speech at the award night was the highlight of the ceremony. She spoke about subjects like depression, mental illness and anxiety.
