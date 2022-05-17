Deepika Padukone to Pooja Hegde: Indian stars who are all set to grace Cannes red carpet in 2022

Cannes Film Festival is one of the world’s topmost movie events. To note, the Cannes Film Festival is all set held between May 16-May 28. Earlier, Cannes Film Festival revealed the Jury President and the competition member jury who will be selecting Palme d’Or honors 2022 and Deepika Padukone is a member of the jury. Apart from her, the other members like Noomi Rapace from Sweden, Jasmine Trinca from Italy, Jeff Nichols from the United States of America, Joachim Trier from Norway, and Rebecca Hall will be present. On the other hand, Vincent Lindon will reside as the Jury President. Apart from Deepika, there are several Indian celebrities who will grace the red carpet of the 75th edition of the annual film festival. The beauties from the industry will sashay down the red carpet in their glamorous best. This year, Cannes’ Marche’ Du Film is celebrating India as its Official Country Of Honour and one can expect a whole lot of desi glamour being dished out on the red carpet. From Aishwarya Rai Bachcha, Pooja Hegde to Helly Shah and Hina Khan, let us have a look at all of them.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
DP returned to the Cannes Film Festival but this time not as an attendee but as a jury member ( a rather proud moment for all of us). On April 26, the Festival de Cannes announced via Twitter that she had been selected to be a jury member for the festival's 75th edition.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone Instagram
As per reports, Aishwarya is believed to attend the world's topmost film festival - Cannes Film Festival. However, there is no official statement has been made on it but the actress was spotted with her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya at the airport as they left the country. To note, she had made her debut at the prestigious event in 2002.
Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
She is all set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival as part of the star-studded Indian delegation.. Pooja will be the first female Pan India star to be gracing the event.
Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram
She is too making her debut at the red carpet of Cannes 2022 while representing a smartphone brand.
Photo Credit : Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had announced that she will represent India at Cannes Film Festival 2022, and walk the red carpet. However, the actress has not shared much information about it.
Photo Credit : Vignesh Shivan Instagram
She is also a part of the star-studded Indian delegation led by Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and will walk the red carpet this year.
Photo Credit : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
She will return to the red carpet to grace it with her glamourous look. She had debuted in 2019
Photo Credit : Hina Khan Instagram
This going to be her first-ever appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. According to reports, Helly will unveil the poster of her debut feature film, titled, Kaya Palat, at the film festival.
Photo Credit : Helly Shah Instagram
