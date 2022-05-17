Deepika Padukone to Pooja Hegde: Indian stars who are all set to grace Cannes red carpet in 2022

1 / 9

Indian stars at Cannes 2022

Cannes Film Festival is one of the world’s topmost movie events. To note, the Cannes Film Festival is all set held between May 16-May 28. Earlier, Cannes Film Festival revealed the Jury President and the competition member jury who will be selecting Palme d’Or honors 2022 and Deepika Padukone is a member of the jury. Apart from her, the other members like Noomi Rapace from Sweden, Jasmine Trinca from Italy, Jeff Nichols from the United States of America, Joachim Trier from Norway, and Rebecca Hall will be present. On the other hand, Vincent Lindon will reside as the Jury President. Apart from Deepika, there are several Indian celebrities who will grace the red carpet of the 75th edition of the annual film festival. The beauties from the industry will sashay down the red carpet in their glamorous best. This year, Cannes’ Marche’ Du Film is celebrating India as its Official Country Of Honour and one can expect a whole lot of desi glamour being dished out on the red carpet. From Aishwarya Rai Bachcha, Pooja Hegde to Helly Shah and Hina Khan, let us have a look at all of them.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla