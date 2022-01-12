Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood actresses who are college dropouts

In India, a lot of importance is given to degrees and levels of education which denotes that only the people holding higher degrees will be able to make a successful career. Well, if you believe so, it's time to revamp your thinking. Bollywood celebs time and again have been smashing the old stereotypes. Successful actresses such as Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, etc are much more successful even after dropping their degrees in between. Here's a look at successful Bollywood divas who dropped their education to pursue acting.
The actress stepped into the film industry shortly after completing her schooling at Mumbai's Jamnabai Narsee School. She decided to make her big Bollywood debut in 2012 with the movie Student of the Year instead of taking admission in a college.
Deepika Padukone after completing her schooling enrolled herself in Bengaluru's Mount Carmel College. However, soon, discontinued her studies to focus on her modelling career. Later, she enrolled in Indira Gandhi National Open University to complete her graduation through distance learning but couldn't complete that either and left to work in movies.
Bollywood's Desi Girl did her schooling at Bareilly's Army Public School and then took admission in Mumbai's Jai Hind College. However, after winning the Miss World crown in 2000, she quit her studies and went on to pursue a career in modelling.
Shraddha was pursuing psychology from Boston University when she was offered the film, Teen Patti. The actress left her course in between and went ahead to pursue her dreams in the film industry.
The fashion queen of Bollywood Sonam Kapoor has always been out loud about not being able to complete her education. She is said to have enrolled in a college, however, her passion took her to start her career in films by assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the movie Black and she had to drop out of college.
