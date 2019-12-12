/
From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, list of actresses we would love to see in THESE Hollywood remakes
Parineeti Chopra who would be soon seen in the remake of the Hollywood thriller movie “The Girl on The Train” along with Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and other star actors, has already created a buzz among the public and other movie lovers.
Aditi Giri
Updated: December 13, 2019 03:03 pm
List of Bollywood actresses we would love to see in THESE Hollywood remakes
Parineeti Chopra who would be soon seen in the remake of the Hollywood thriller movie “The Girl on The Train” along with Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and other star actors, has already created a buzz among the public and other movie lovers. Meanwhile Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone have already made it huge in the Hollywood industry, there are several female stars, who we would love to see in these remarkable Hollywood remakes. Let’s have a look at these bollywood actress, who would be the perfect fits for such roles.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Shraddha Kapoor -The Twilight Saga
Shraddha Kapoor, is indeed the perfect face for Twilight films, and it would be so interesting to see her play the character of Bella Swan, which is originally portrayed by Kristen Stewart.
Photo Credit : Instagram/YouTube
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - Titanic
The unmatchable beauty of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is so admiring, that it can make anyone fall for her, and it’s so certain that if she plays the character of ‘Rose’ which is originally played by Kate Winslet, Jack would have still fallen for her.
Photo Credit : Instagram/YouTube
Sonam Kapoor - Confessions of A Shopaholic
Isn’t Sonam Kapoor the perfect Bollywood face for Rebecca Bloomwood, the main protagonist which is played by Tracey Jackson. She’s indeed got one of the best fashion senses in Bollywood.
Photo Credit : Instagram/ YouTube
Deepika Padukone - La La Land
Deepika indeed has the perfect grace to pull off this Oscar winning movie, with dedication with her beauty and acting skills.
Photo Credit : Instagram/ YouTube
Alia Bhatt - No Strings Attached
Alia Bhatt looks just perfect to be a part of this romantic comedy movie, as she’s indeed got the appearance and skill for being ‘Emma” the role which is played by Natalie Portman.
Photo Credit : Instagram/ YouTube
Priyanka Chopra - Mr. and Mrs. Smith
This actor would be the perfect replacement for Angelina Jolie on Mr. and Mrs. Smith, after her romantic bollywood movies.
Photo Credit : Instagra gram/ YouTube
