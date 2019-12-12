Home
/
Photos
/
Deepika Padukone
/
From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, list of actresses we would love to see in THESE Hollywood remakes

From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, list of actresses we would love to see in THESE Hollywood remakes

Parineeti Chopra who would be soon seen in the remake of the Hollywood thriller movie “The Girl on The Train” along with Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and other star actors, has already created a buzz among the public and other movie lovers.
38951 reads Mumbai Updated: December 13, 2019 03:03 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    List of Bollywood actresses we would love to see in THESE Hollywood remakes

    Parineeti Chopra who would be soon seen in the remake of the Hollywood thriller movie “The Girl on The Train” along with Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and other star actors, has already created a buzz among the public and other movie lovers. Meanwhile Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone have already made it huge in the Hollywood industry, there are several female stars, who we would love to see in these remarkable Hollywood remakes. Let’s have a look at these bollywood actress, who would be the perfect fits for such roles.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    Shraddha Kapoor -The Twilight Saga

    Shraddha Kapoor -The Twilight Saga

    Shraddha Kapoor, is indeed the perfect face for Twilight films, and it would be so interesting to see her play the character of Bella Swan, which is originally portrayed by Kristen Stewart.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/YouTube

  • 3 / 7
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - Titanic

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - Titanic

    The unmatchable beauty of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is so admiring, that it can make anyone fall for her, and it’s so certain that if she plays the character of ‘Rose’ which is originally played by Kate Winslet, Jack would have still fallen for her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/YouTube

  • 4 / 7
    Sonam Kapoor - Confessions of A Shopaholic

    Sonam Kapoor - Confessions of A Shopaholic

    Isn’t Sonam Kapoor the perfect Bollywood face for Rebecca Bloomwood, the main protagonist which is played by Tracey Jackson. She’s indeed got one of the best fashion senses in Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/ YouTube

  • 5 / 7
    Deepika Padukone - La La Land

    Deepika Padukone - La La Land

    Deepika indeed has the perfect grace to pull off this Oscar winning movie, with dedication with her beauty and acting skills.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/ YouTube

  • 6 / 7
    Alia Bhatt - No Strings Attached

    Alia Bhatt - No Strings Attached

    Alia Bhatt looks just perfect to be a part of this romantic comedy movie, as she’s indeed got the appearance and skill for being ‘Emma” the role which is played by Natalie Portman.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/ YouTube

  • 7 / 7
    Priyanka Chopra - Mr. and Mrs. Smith

    Priyanka Chopra - Mr. and Mrs. Smith

    This actor would be the perfect replacement for Angelina Jolie on Mr. and Mrs. Smith, after her romantic bollywood movies.

    Photo Credit : Instagra gram/ YouTube

Comments

Anonymous

Srk-Kajol for Titanic!

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Year Ender: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Shahid, Kiara, HERE are top 5 fresh on screen Bollywood jodis of 2019
Year Ender: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Shahid, Kiara, HERE are top 5 fresh on screen Bollywood jodis of 2019
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan revealed THESE things about Taimur’s future
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan revealed THESE things about Taimur’s future
Kangana Ranaut: From controversies to compliments, this actress made headlines in 2019
Kangana Ranaut: From controversies to compliments, this actress made headlines in 2019
Street Dancer 3D: Check out Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s most celebrated moments
Street Dancer 3D: Check out Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s most celebrated moments
Vijay Deverakonda\'s unconventional airport looks are UNMISSABLE; Check it out
Vijay Deverakonda's unconventional airport looks are UNMISSABLE; Check it out
Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal to Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora: Check out the B town couples\' best 2019 moments
Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal to Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora: Check out the B town couples' best 2019 moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement