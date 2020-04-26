Deepika Padukone pulls off Sabysachi outfits with sheer grace and THESE photos are proof

1 / 8

Deepika Padukone and Sabyasachi make the best duo

Deepika Padukone is one of the finest and most admirable actresses in the industry. She made a mega on-screen debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om and has been conquering hearts ever since. With some brilliant performances in films like Cocktail, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, Chhapaak and Padmaavat, she has created a niche for herself and is one of the most versatile actresses in the industry. The Om Shanti Om star has never failed in impressing the audience with her on-screen as well as off-screen persona. She comes across as a truly genuine and modest person which makes her so relatable and popular amidst everyone. The actress has also collaborated with a fashion portal to launch her clothing line. She is also a true blue fashionista and makes some of the most breathtaking appearances at events, parties, red carpets and social gatherings. She has her style game on point and there is no denying that. Deepika has also proved her acting chops in the west with xXx: Return of Xander Cage. The actress has flaunted her confidence and poise at the Cannes Film Festival in the most mesmerising avatars. The actress is also a big-time ethnic fan and pulls off traditional looks like no one else. From a saree, churidar, simple salwar kameez to heavily embellished lehengas, she personifies grace and beauty. However, the actress has a soft spot for her favourite designer and friend Sabyasachi Mukherjee who is known for his keen eye for details and perfect craftsmanship. The designer always brings something new to the table and is a sought-after designer by everyone. Mrs Padukone has often donned the designer's work and she looks no less than mesmerising in it. When Deepika got married to Ranveer Singh, her major outfits were all by the ace designer. Talking about the wedding the designer revealed, "Deepika knew everything, she knew who she was getting married to and why she was getting married. She knew the colour of her outfit, she knew the jewellery that she wanted to wear, her flowers." Deepika is indeed the epitome of perfection and that reflects in her work. Today we have for you times when the actress pulled off Sabyasachi outfits with sheer grace.

