Deepika Padukone pulls off Sabysachi outfits with sheer grace and THESE photos are proof
Deepika Padukone is the apt combination of talent and beauty. The actress is also a big fan of Sabysasachi outfits and is frequently seen opting for them. Here are times when the actress defined elegance as she donned the designer's best looks.
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Updated: April 26, 2020 11:00 am
Deepika Padukone and Sabyasachi make the best duo
Deepika Padukone is one of the finest and most admirable actresses in the industry. She made a mega on-screen debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om and has been conquering hearts ever since. With some brilliant performances in films like Cocktail, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, Chhapaak and Padmaavat, she has created a niche for herself and is one of the most versatile actresses in the industry. The Om Shanti Om star has never failed in impressing the audience with her on-screen as well as off-screen persona. She comes across as a truly genuine and modest person which makes her so relatable and popular amidst everyone. The actress has also collaborated with a fashion portal to launch her clothing line. She is also a true blue fashionista and makes some of the most breathtaking appearances at events, parties, red carpets and social gatherings. She has her style game on point and there is no denying that. Deepika has also proved her acting chops in the west with xXx: Return of Xander Cage. The actress has flaunted her confidence and poise at the Cannes Film Festival in the most mesmerising avatars. The actress is also a big-time ethnic fan and pulls off traditional looks like no one else. From a saree, churidar, simple salwar kameez to heavily embellished lehengas, she personifies grace and beauty. However, the actress has a soft spot for her favourite designer and friend Sabyasachi Mukherjee who is known for his keen eye for details and perfect craftsmanship. The designer always brings something new to the table and is a sought-after designer by everyone. Mrs Padukone has often donned the designer's work and she looks no less than mesmerising in it. When Deepika got married to Ranveer Singh, her major outfits were all by the ace designer. Talking about the wedding the designer revealed, "Deepika knew everything, she knew who she was getting married to and why she was getting married. She knew the colour of her outfit, she knew the jewellery that she wanted to wear, her flowers." Deepika is indeed the epitome of perfection and that reflects in her work. Today we have for you times when the actress pulled off Sabyasachi outfits with sheer grace.
Gorgeous and how!
Ms Padukone opted for a gorgeous hand-painted saree by the designer. The saree bore colourful patchwork all over the drape. It also featured a matching border that ran around the hem of the saree.
White organza saree
The diva stepped out draped in a pearl-white organza saree by her favourite couturier. The saree featured a delicate floral foliage and sequin border of the same hue.
The queen of experiments
For an event, Deepika paired her black Sabyasachi saree with a bikini blouse with a plunging neckline. The saree was delicately embroidered with a golden thread further culminating in a simple chiffon pallu!
Ditching the floral prints for stripes
She draped a classic red and white stripe saree and paired it with a crew neck blouse featuring long sleeves embellished at the cuff. The Padmaavat star also opted for a slim white belt bearing the royal Bengal tiger in gold.
The queen of floral looks
Deepika also slew this flowy number with roses in cream printed over it. She draped the saree around a sleeveless blouse in the same red hue.
Shining in a sequin blue saree
Deepika Padukone picked out a blue sequin saree by her favourite designer for the screening of her film. She draped the saree over a blue blouse and accessorised her look with statement bangles and simple earrings.
Ethereal beauty
The Om Shanti Om star looked ethereal in a floral printed chiffon saree by the designer that had a beaded border and was worn with a matching plunging neckline border. That dark lip that added gothic romance to the look.
