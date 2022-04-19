Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor; Celeb Jodi's first public appearance post-wedding

Weddings are matches made in heaven and our Bollywood weddings always become the talk of the town. Fans wait for their first pictures, first appearance, inside photos, and what not! In the last few years, some big celebrities of the tinsel town walked down the aisle with the love of their life. From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, these celebrities became the talk of the town and grabbed several attention owing to their wedding day. From their clothes, make-up, jewellery to the guest list, fans became eager to know each and everything in detail. Another big thing that grabs attention is celebrity couples' first appearance as man and wife. Many of them have turned the heads with their public appearance and taken the Internet by the storm. Celebs enjoy massive fan following and their loved ones wait for their pictures to go out in the public domain. So, today we are looking at the photos of celebrity couples who broke the Internet with their first appearance and fans went gaga over them.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone Instagram
The power couple got married on November 14, 2018 in Italy and made their first appearance as man and wife after 4 days at Mumbai airport. They looked royal in their Sabyasachi ensembles.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
One of the sweetest couples, Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14, 2022 at the actor's Vastu residence and made their first appearance as wedded couple the same day. For their wedding, they twinned in Sabyasachi outfits.
They got hitched on 09 December last year in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple made their first appearance as husband and wife on December 15, 2021 as they returned Mumbai after the ceremony. They looked oh-so-happy together in the photos.
They tied the knot on May 08, 2018 and made their first public appearance on their star-studded Reception Day, which was on May 10. They both looked regal and elegant on their post-wedding bash.
They got married on December 11, 2017 in Italy and was spotted for the first time after the wedding at Delhi airport as they were going to Mumbai for their reception party. They looked so cute together.
