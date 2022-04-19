Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor; Celeb Jodi's first public appearance post-wedding

1 / 6

First public appearance of Bollywood couples post-wedding

Weddings are matches made in heaven and our Bollywood weddings always become the talk of the town. Fans wait for their first pictures, first appearance, inside photos, and what not! In the last few years, some big celebrities of the tinsel town walked down the aisle with the love of their life. From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, these celebrities became the talk of the town and grabbed several attention owing to their wedding day. From their clothes, make-up, jewellery to the guest list, fans became eager to know each and everything in detail. Another big thing that grabs attention is celebrity couples' first appearance as man and wife. Many of them have turned the heads with their public appearance and taken the Internet by the storm. Celebs enjoy massive fan following and their loved ones wait for their pictures to go out in the public domain. So, today we are looking at the photos of celebrity couples who broke the Internet with their first appearance and fans went gaga over them.

Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone Instagram