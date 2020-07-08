/
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Jaya Bachchan: When Bollywood stars broke down emotionally in public
Deepika Padukone is the perfect example of bold and beautiful, the star never hesitates to express her views and emotions. From Deepika to Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan take a look at these actors who broke down in public and the reasons will make you respect them even more.
Deepika Padukone has always been vocal about important topics. Padukone shared how she coped with depression during a 'professional high'. She was diagnosed with depression in 2014. The popular star, who has over 30 movies to her credit, said she considered herself lucky that her mother had spotted her symptoms and urged her to seek professional medical help. Deepika Padukone has taken efforts to spread awareness about mental health and in light of Sushant Singh Rajput's recent death, everyone has been talking about it. For someone who has been a survivor of depression and also makes efforts to raise a voice against the same through her Live Love Laugh Foundation, the actress even shared a video from her conversation with mental health experts - Dr Shyam Bhat and Dr Soumitra Pathare. Apart from her noble work, she is also reading her scripts for her upcoming movies. On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey. The movie did not do very well at the box office; however, it did receive a lot of applause from the audiences. Up ahead, the actress has films lined up ahead including '83 with Ranveer Singh, Mahabharat from Draupadi's point of view and Shakun Batra's movie with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is slated to release on February 12, 2021. Deepika has proved that she is not afraid to show her emotions and take a stand for the right things. There were several instances where some of our Bollywood actors couldn't hold back their emotions and broke down and the reasons just made us love them even more. Today, take a look at some of the actors who couldn't hold back their tears.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt broke down at an event when she started addressing he elder sister Shaheen Bhatt's struggle with depression.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh was moved by an act on the reality dance show Super Dancer. The kids in the show had put in a lot of effort to choreograph a tough routine and it started with Ranveer being a kid who just loved movies to him going to America and then to his daily struggle of just trying hard to become an actor. Ranveer couldn’t control himself and was overwhelmed with emotions
Jaya Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan broke down while speaking about a rape victim in Rajya Sabha.
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor broke on at the launch of T Series song Mere Papa as the song reminded him of his father.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone broke down at the launch of her last movie Chhapaak's trailer launch. Deepika played an acid attack survivor in the film, which is based on the life and journey of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika broke down while talking about her experience in working for the film.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan also known as Bollywood's perfectionist broke down during the first episode of his talk show Satyamev Jayate.
