Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Jaya Bachchan: When Bollywood stars broke down emotionally in public

1 / 7

Bollywood stars who broke down publicly and the reasons will win your heart

Deepika Padukone has always been vocal about important topics. Padukone shared how she coped with depression during a 'professional high'. She was diagnosed with depression in 2014. The popular star, who has over 30 movies to her credit, said she considered herself lucky that her mother had spotted her symptoms and urged her to seek professional medical help. Deepika Padukone has taken efforts to spread awareness about mental health and in light of Sushant Singh Rajput's recent death, everyone has been talking about it. For someone who has been a survivor of depression and also makes efforts to raise a voice against the same through her Live Love Laugh Foundation, the actress even shared a video from her conversation with mental health experts - Dr Shyam Bhat and Dr Soumitra Pathare. Apart from her noble work, she is also reading her scripts for her upcoming movies. On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey. The movie did not do very well at the box office; however, it did receive a lot of applause from the audiences. Up ahead, the actress has films lined up ahead including '83 with Ranveer Singh, Mahabharat from Draupadi's point of view and Shakun Batra's movie with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is slated to release on February 12, 2021. Deepika has proved that she is not afraid to show her emotions and take a stand for the right things. There were several instances where some of our Bollywood actors couldn't hold back their emotions and broke down and the reasons just made us love them even more. Today, take a look at some of the actors who couldn't hold back their tears.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani