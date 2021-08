1 / 6

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh step out in style for latter’s mother’s birthday

Bollywood's most powerful and stylish couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted today along with their parents. The couple was reportedly celebrating Ranveer's mother's birthday at a restaurant. It is also reported that Deepika’s parents - Prakash and Ujjala Padukone also joined them. The adorable also took out some time to pose for photographers who had gathered to capture their images. Ranveer also posed with his mom. The actress was seen wearing a red top and black leather pants. A bright red blouse with a dramatic high neck and puffed sleeves was looking absolutely gorgeous on her. The 35-year-old actress further accessorized the attire with a pair of 6-inch black heels and chain-link gold earrings. The actor was spotted wearing a simple white tee and distressed black jeans. A denim jacket and black ankle-length boots completed his look. On the work front, both will be seen together in the film 83. The release is being postponed due to a pandemic. Apart from this, both have quite a number of films lined up in their kitty. The shooting of Rocky aur Rani Ke Prem Kahani has also started.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani