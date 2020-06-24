Deepika Padukone revealed her love for classic style as she rocked the red lip look in these throwback PHOTOS

1 / 15

Deepika Padukone donning the classic red lips

Deepika Padukone is known in Bollywood for her signature poised style statements. The actress who has undoubtedly won hearts all across the country with her characters on screen is a film producer and entrepreneur as well. The beautiful actor from Bengaluru owns her own clothing line, production house and owns a foundation for mental health in the country. Deepika has in the past also penned down columns for women's health and fitness. Deepika Padukone stepped into showbiz after her successful modeling career. And it was in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om that Deepika made her debut as a leading lady opposite Shah Rukh Khan. With no Bollywood godfather, Deepika Padukone made it big in Bollywood. With her father Prakash Padukone being a celebrated badminton player, Deepika's acting profession was not always her first career option. But she feels it took her five years to understand the medium. Homi Adajania's 2012 movie Cocktail was a turning point in her career followed by Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013. The film was a success with Ranbir Kapoor starring opposite her. Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani were the most successful films in her career opposite her husband Ranveer Singh. The actress' international appearances make India proud of her upbeat style and charisma on the red carpet. Deepika's classic style is a hit when it comes to public appearances and today we have these throwback photos of her sporting the signature red lip. Check them out. The actress who has undoubtedly won hearts all across the country with her characters on screen is now a film producer and entrepreneur as well. The beautiful actor from Bangalore owns her own clothing line, production house, and owns a foundation for mental health in the country. Deepika has in the past also penned down columns for women's health and fitness. Deepika Padukone stepped into showbiz after her successful modeling career. And it was in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om that Deepika landed as her first film as a leading lady opposite Shah Rukh Khan. With no Bollywood godfather, Deepika Padukone made it big in Bollywood. With her father Prakash Padukone being a celebrated badminton player, Deepika's acting profession was not always her first career option. But she feels it took her five years to understand the medium. Homi Adajania's 2012 movie Cocktail was a turning point in her career followed by Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013. The film was a success with Ranbir Kapoor starring opposite her. Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Padmavat and Bajirao Mastani were yet one of the most successful films in her career opposite her husband actor Ranveer Singh. The actress' international appearances make India proud of her upbeat style and charisma on the red carpet.The actress' classic style is a hit when it comes to public appearances and today we have these throwback photos of Deepika donning the signature red lip colour. Check them out.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani