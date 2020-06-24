Advertisement
Deepika Padukone revealed her love for classic style as she rocked the red lip look in these throwback PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone revealed her love for classic style as she rocked the red lip look in these throwback PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone is an epitome of grace and style and today we have these throwback pictures of the star rocking the red lip look like a queen. Check PHOTOS.
2751 reads Mumbai Updated: June 24, 2020 10:47 am
  • 1 / 15
    Deepika Padukone donning the classic red lips

    Deepika Padukone donning the classic red lips

    Deepika Padukone is known in Bollywood for her signature poised style statements. The actress who has undoubtedly won hearts all across the country with her characters on screen is a film producer and entrepreneur as well. The beautiful actor from Bengaluru owns her own clothing line, production house and owns a foundation for mental health in the country. Deepika has in the past also penned down columns for women's health and fitness. Deepika Padukone stepped into showbiz after her successful modeling career. And it was in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om that Deepika made her debut as a leading lady opposite Shah Rukh Khan. With no Bollywood godfather, Deepika Padukone made it big in Bollywood. With her father Prakash Padukone being a celebrated badminton player, Deepika's acting profession was not always her first career option. But she feels it took her five years to understand the medium. Homi Adajania's 2012 movie Cocktail was a turning point in her career followed by Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013. The film was a success with Ranbir Kapoor starring opposite her. Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani were the most successful films in her career opposite her husband Ranveer Singh. The actress' international appearances make India proud of her upbeat style and charisma on the red carpet. Deepika's classic style is a hit when it comes to public appearances and today we have these throwback photos of her sporting the signature red lip. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 15
    Hello Beautiful

    Hello Beautiful

    A perfect blend of style and grace.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    The simple yet classy look

    The simple yet classy look

    When she can turn any basic look to a sassy one.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 4 / 15
    Rocking the all white look

    Rocking the all white look

    Deepika donning a white look with a dash of red.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 15
    Airport fashion game on

    Airport fashion game on

    Her airport looks are one of the best in Bollywood and she aces them perfectly.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 15
    All prepped for Cannes

    All prepped for Cannes

    Deepika's throwback pic from Cannes 2018 in a floral dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    All set to rule our hearts

    All set to rule our hearts

    DP all glammed up for her after party hours in an event.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    Her bold looks

    Her bold looks

    The actress in a sleek and stylish black look with bold red lips.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    One of the most stylish duo

    One of the most stylish duo

    A throwback picture from DeepVeer's reception in Bengaluru.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    Queen of good looks

    Queen of good looks

    The way she carries herself with her experimental styles and beauty look is just charming.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    Add must have for every girl

    Add must have for every girl

    Deepika donnes a sassy red lip look, neat floral bun with a floral saree and looks lovely for an event.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 12 / 15
    The beautiful couple

    The beautiful couple

    One Bollywood on and off screen pair who love to experiment with their style.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 13 / 15
    Ideal for sarees

    Ideal for sarees

    Nothing more beautiful than a saree styled with a set of bold lips.

    Photo Credit : manav manglani

  • 14 / 15
    A beautiful throwback

    A beautiful throwback

    We love the way Ranveer looks upon her as she is all glammed up in a white saree.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 15 / 15
    Best friend for every occasion

    Best friend for every occasion

    Casual, off duty, red carpet to wedding, this red lip shade goes with every look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

