Deepika Padukone rocks athleisure after shoot; Shraddha Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor’s airport looks; See PICS
Several Bollywood actors were seen heading out in the city today, including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Preity Zinta, and Twinkle Khanna. Take a look at the pictures.
Deepika after shoot
Deepika Padukone was papped after wrapping up shoot for Shakun Batra’s forthcoming film which also has Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi in the pivotal roles. In the photos, we can see the actress donning grey-coloured athleisure which she paired with comfy white sneakers. The fashion icon is known for rocking easy-going outfits and never fails to prove that style needn't be painful. Several other B-town celebs were snapped today, including Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor who were snapped while making their way to the airport. Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari was also spotted out in the city. Preity Zinta was papped outside a nail salon, looking absolutely ravishing. Twinkle Khanna also caught the attention of shutterbugs as she went out with her daughter Nitara. All celebrities were seen donning mouth masks and following the Covid-19 guidelines by maintaining a safe social distance.
Shahid at the airport
Shahid Kapoor was snapped at the airport in an uber cool look. The actor was seen clad in a black and white tee with a white jacket and a matching pair of knee-length shorts.
Shraddha at the airport
Shraddha Kapoor was also spotted by the paparazzi heading to the airport. The actress was seen clad in a white crop top with beige-yellow striped pants and a blue denim jacket.
Aditi at a store
Aditi Rao Hydari was seen coming out of a store earlier today. The actress donned a black top along with grey high-waist pants and a matching mouth mask.
Preity's casual look
Preity Zinta was papped as she came out of a nail salon today. The actress wore an easy-going outfit which included a graphic t-shirt and black leggings.
Twinkle and Nitara
Earlier today, Twinkle Khanna was snapped holding the hand of her daughter Nitara as they stepped out of their car. The mother-daughter duo looked adorable as ever while spending quality time together.
