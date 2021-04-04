Deepika Padukone rocks athleisure after shoot; Shraddha Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor’s airport looks; See PICS

1 / 6

Deepika after shoot

Deepika Padukone was papped after wrapping up shoot for Shakun Batra’s forthcoming film which also has Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi in the pivotal roles. In the photos, we can see the actress donning grey-coloured athleisure which she paired with comfy white sneakers. The fashion icon is known for rocking easy-going outfits and never fails to prove that style needn't be painful. Several other B-town celebs were snapped today, including Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor who were snapped while making their way to the airport. Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari was also spotted out in the city. Preity Zinta was papped outside a nail salon, looking absolutely ravishing. Twinkle Khanna also caught the attention of shutterbugs as she went out with her daughter Nitara. All celebrities were seen donning mouth masks and following the Covid-19 guidelines by maintaining a safe social distance.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani