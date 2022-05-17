Deepika Padukone’s different moods are about getting mushy with Ranveer Singh, no makeup selfie & more

who made her big Bollywood debut with the 2007 release Om Shanti Om, has proved her mettle on the big screen time and again. She has attempted in presenting something new to the table every time she hit the screen and it has been a treat to watch her perform. In fact, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress has been a perfect example of beauty with brains and who is known for her impressive style sense as well.
This isn’t all. Deepika is also quite popular on social media and enjoys a great fan following there. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress undoubtedly aced the art of keeping her fans on social media intrigued and often shares beautiful pics of herself on her Instagram account. This isn’t all. Deepika has also given a glimpse of her different moods which are relatable to everyone. Here’s a look at Deepika Padukone's different moods through her Instagram posts.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika gave a glimpse of her weekend mood in a cute pic as she dished out nerdy vibes. She was seen wearing a grey coloured sweatshirt with a hoodie, had tied her hair in a back bun and was wearing nerdy glasses. Her flawless smile was a cherry on the cake.
In another post, Deepika shared a quick no filter selfie which won millions of hearts. In the pic, the Bajirao Mastani actress was seen giving a glimpse of her no make up mood.
Giving a glimpse of her mushy mood, Deepika and Ranveer were seen sharing a romantic moment wherein the Gully Boy actor was seen kissing his ladylove on her forehead. It’s all about love isn’t it?
Sharing a boomerang video, Deepika gave a glimpse of her chai-biscuit time amid the shoot. She was seen enjoying having a biscuit dipped in a cup of tea.
Deepika also treated fans with a quick selfie from her trip to Venice with mother Usha Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone giving a glimpse of her travel mood.
