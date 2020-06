1 / 9

Deepika Padukone with her friends

Deepika Padukone has been entertaining her non stop even in the lockdown. The actress who revealed her hidden talent of being a good cook started sharing her own quarantine diaries. Her husband actor Ranveer Singh could not be more proud of his multitalented wifey and flaunted her skills on his social media. The two also posted their post workout pictures which stormed the internet. Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing screen space with hubby Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ’83, and due to the pandemic, the film’s release has been pushed. Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, and while she was to jet off to Sri Lanka for the shooting of Shakun Batra’s untitled film co-starring Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all shootings were stalled. The actress has taken multiple initiatives for mental health and the latest being one where she spoke to health experts about suicide prevention post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. An incident which shocked the entire nation. The actress’ initiative impressed her fan show more than ever. Talking about her social media, if you look closely the actress has a phenomenal sense of style and her picture are always really stunning. Apart from her husband, her snaps with her family are also loved a lot. Deepika also keeps sharing throwback pictures of herself from her childhood which brightens up our feed. Today have a look at these snaps of the star with her dearest friends. These photos also prove the actress’ lively spirit at every gathering.

Photo Credit : Instagram