Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan: 5 Bollywood stars who received death threats

5 Bollywood stars who received death threats

Many of us feel that being a celebrity comes with a lot of perks. Be it wearing fashionable clothes or driving in luxurious cars, they get it all. But not everything in hunky dory in their lives. These stars on one hand get so much love but at the same time they have to face hate too. And this hate often turns in the form of death threats. Recently. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif faced death threats and that has grabbed a lot of limelight. Today we list down the names of Bollywood stars who have received death threats.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla