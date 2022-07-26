Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan: 5 Bollywood stars who received death threats

Many of us feel that being a celebrity comes with a lot of perks. Be it wearing fashionable clothes or driving in luxurious cars, they get it all. But not everything in hunky dory in their lives. These stars on one hand get so much love but at the same time they have to face hate too. And this hate often turns in the form of death threats. Recently. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif faced death threats and that has grabbed a lot of limelight. Today we list down the names of Bollywood stars who have received death threats.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone's film Padmavat had grabbed a lot of attention after it fell in several controversies. This film and the entire team faced a lot of backlash from Hindu right-wing and caste groups. After this backlash, Deepika Padukone received life threats for playing this character.
The actor and his father Salim Khan recently received a death threat letter post Punjabi Singer Siddu Mossewala's death. Also in 1998 a death threat was issued to Salman Khan when he was accused in the Blackbuck case along with his co-stars.
Shah Rukh Khan got a threat from gangster Chhota Rajan while shooting for his film 'Happy New Year'. Reportedly, a threatening note was found on the sets which read ‘SRK will be the next target.’ A few days later, SRK received a warning call at his office.
Alia Bhatt and her family in 2017 received death threats over the phone. The person allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh ransom from the family failing to which he threatened to shoot them down.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal grabbed all the limelight after reportedly, the two stars allegedly received death threats via social media after which the Mumbai Police came into action. As per reports in the ANI, the Mumbai Police had even registered a case against that unidentified man and now the latest reports suggest that the man who sent threats to the actors has been arrested and sent to 2-day police custody.