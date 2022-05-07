Deepika Padukone to Shahid Kapoor: 6 actors who debuted in music videos

Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and other B’Town actors might be ruling the box office and the audience’s hearts today. But do you know that their big break into the world of showbiz was not through films, but in music videos? Yes, you read that right! Music has always been a big part of the Indian entertainment industry. Be it in films, or in albums, there’s a song for every mood and occasion in India. Back in the day, many models found their big break into the world of films by featuring in music videos. So, let’s take a look at B’Town actors who first featured in a music video. Do any of your favorite star make it to this list? Let us know in the comment below!
Before making her big Bollywood debut, Deepika featured in Himesh Reshammiya's music video 'Naam Hai Tera Tera'.
A young Shahid Kapoor mesmerised everyone when he featured in the 1999 music video ‘Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra’.
John Abraham starred in Pankaj Udhas' music video for the song 'Chupke Chupke'.
Bipasha Basu was cast in Sonu Nigam's music video 'Tu'.
Milind Soman stole thousands of hearts when he featured in the music video 'Made in India' by Alisha Chinai.
The Lunchbox actress Nimrat Kaur made her debut in the music video for the song 'Tera Mera Pyaar' sung by Kumar Sanu.
