Bollywood actors who made their debut in showbiz with music videos

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with not only India's but one of the world's biggest superstars Shah Rukh Khan with Om Shanti Om. But any guesses who suggested Deepika Padukone's name to filmmaker Farah Khan? Well it's none other than Malaika Arora. Late Fashion Designer Wendell Rodrick revealed in an interview with Elle "I showed a collection called Isadora at Lakmé Fashion Week. It was a game-changer for Deepika. Director Farah Khan asked my friend Malaika to suggest a new model to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan for her new film. Om Shanti Om did not have a working title at the time." The designer further added" I suggested Deepika who was barely two years into modelling. I made her open the show and told Malaika that the first girl I was sending out was the one I recommend. Malaika liked her, conveyed the same to Farah and a screen test was done. The rest is history." Hence Deepika was launched was a lot of pomp and show in the most grandeur way as Shanti Priya. But guess what? Deepika made her show biz debut way before Om Shanti Om in Himesh Reshammiya's music video called Naam Hain Tera. We looked up and found out that Deepika is not the only actor who made her showbiz debut with a music video. Take a look at these other actors who made featured in music videos before movies.

Photo Credit : getty images/ Youtube