Deepika Padukone to Shilpa Shetty: Celeb-inspired pleated saree looks

The mystical charm of a saree has always been unbeatable. Bollywood actresses and their love for flowy, ethereal sarees have been since forever and we certainly have witnessed an incredible evolution of this basic ensemble to a luxury one. From ruffles to pre-drapes, sarees have become ever so stylish and stunning. And this time, pleated sarees have caught our attention. From Deepika Padukone to Shilpa Shetty, here's a look at five celebs who adorned pleated saree trends most stylishly.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's Instagram
The actress looked absolutely startling in a beautiful red monochrome pleated saree. The saree sported ruffled style and she chose for a strappy blouse which had stones studded over it.
Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande's Instagram
The actress channelled her inner diva in a pink pleated saree. She teamed it up with a full-sleeved blouse with a round neckline. She accessorised the look with swirl-shaped earrings, a gold band necklace, and a ring.
Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra's Instagram
Acing the pleated saree trend, the diva looked absolutely stunning as she donned a gorgeous colour-blocked saree that sported pastel hues. We love how she kept her look vibrant and colourful with her choice of blue earrings.
Bhumi Pednekar highlighted her drape again in metallic and opted for simple beach waves which went perfect with the texture of her saree. To add more drama to the mix, the actress donned an oxidised choker with nude lips and smokey eyes.
Photo Credit : Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram
This metallic rose gold saree donned by Shilpa Shetty looked nothing less than a red-carpet outfit. The actress added a bit of sophistication to the classic drape with statement earrings, a glamorous choker, and shimmery make-up.
Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Instagram