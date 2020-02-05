/
Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor to Ananya Panday, B town actresses guide to rock a denim jumpsuit
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: February 5, 2020 05:42 pm
Bollywood actresses who rocked a denim jumpsuit
Fashion plays an important role in celebrities' life. Right from slaying in casual look or rocking a glamorous look, B-town celebrities make sure to put their fashionable foot forward all the time. Some as we all know has an impeccable and unbeatable sense of style. They like to keep up with different trends. Very often, celebrities inspire us by serving some of the stylish looks that become worth noting. One thing we've noticed so far is, denim is a part of our celebrities' wardrobe. Right from keeping it casual yet stylish in a denim jacket and pants or rocking a denim-inspired saree, B-town celebs have shown us their love for denim several times. Denim, as we all know, will never go out of style. Hence, several celebs have rocked a denim jumpsuit look with ease. Here's a list of stunning divas who opted for denim jumpsuit. Pick your favourite and let us know whose look you loved the most in the comments section below.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is one of the stylish actresses of Bollywood. The Padmaavat actress often creates buzz due to her stylish appearances. The stunning diva once rocked a denim jumpsuit. She completed her look with pink heels and round sunglasses. We absolutely loved this look of the diva.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha is one of the best dressed actresses of Bollywood. For one of her airport looks, Shraddha stunned in a dark denim jumpsuit and paired it with nude strappy heels and round sunglasses.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Katrina Kaif
Be it slaying in casuals or nailing a super glamourous look, Katrina Kaif is one of the stylish actresses of Bollywood. Katrina's denim jumpsuit look reminded us of Deepika Padukone. However, she completed her look with neutral strappy block heel sandals.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bebo has served many stylish looks over the years. During her dinner outing with BFF Amrita Arora, Kareena opted for a denim jumpsuit. Ditching high heels, Bebo opted for white sneakers and kept it cool.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Sonakshi Sinha
We loved Sonakshi's denim jumpsuit look! She completed her look with short denim jacket and yellow boots and mini sunglasses.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Ananya Panday
The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress' stylish looks are worth noting. For one of her airport look, Ananya donned a denim jumpsuit. To make it more comfortable, she wore white shoes, sunglasses, and carried a sling bag.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Twinkle Khanna
Fashion means comfort for Twinkle Khanna. The actress likes to keep up with trends and is always dressed to the nines. We absolutely loved her denim jumpsuit look!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
