Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra: BEST looks of stars in red outfits that made jaws drop

A look at Bollywood actresses and their ravishing looks in red outfits

From Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma and more, Bollywood actresses are known to have an impeccable sense of style. Be it making heads turn at red carpet events, giving style goals with their airport looks or slaying a casual look in the most stylish way, B-town divas know how to effortlessly slay. Time and again, we have seen actresses make ravishing appearances in red outfits. Be it for an award show or a promotional event, actresses have worn some really jaw-dropping red dresses. If you remember Deepika Padukone chose a beautiful red Zuhair Murad gown for Mumbai reception. The Chhapaak star has been spotted wearing red outfits multiple times. Red has been Priyanka Chopra Jonas' favourite as well. Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma has also slayed in red several times. From gowns to pantsuits, Anushka has never failed to impress. Speaking of that, take a look at actresses' best and drop-dead gorgeous looks in red outfits.

Photo Credit : Getty Images