Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra: BEST looks of stars in red outfits that made jaws drop

From Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, here's a look at actresses and their stunning looks in red outfits.
28559 reads Mumbai Updated: September 24, 2020 03:16 pm
    A look at Bollywood actresses and their ravishing looks in red outfits

    From Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma and more, Bollywood actresses are known to have an impeccable sense of style. Be it making heads turn at red carpet events, giving style goals with their airport looks or slaying a casual look in the most stylish way, B-town divas know how to effortlessly slay. Time and again, we have seen actresses make ravishing appearances in red outfits. Be it for an award show or a promotional event, actresses have worn some really jaw-dropping red dresses. If you remember Deepika Padukone chose a beautiful red Zuhair Murad gown for Mumbai reception. The Chhapaak star has been spotted wearing red outfits multiple times. Red has been Priyanka Chopra Jonas' favourite as well. Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma has also slayed in red several times. From gowns to pantsuits, Anushka has never failed to impress. Speaking of that, take a look at actresses' best and drop-dead gorgeous looks in red outfits.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika is always at the top of the game when it comes to fashion. The Chhapaak star has a style of her own. The actress made a stunning appearance at the MET Gala 2018 red-carpet looking beautiful as ever. She opted for a red Prabal Gurung gown with thigh-high slit. The actress' hair and makeup were on point.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    There's a reason Priyanka Chopra Jonas is considered to be a style icon. The global star knows how to dress and impress. For her Emmys 2016 red carpet appearance, PeeCee donned a red Jason Wu gown and looked breathtakingly beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif

    For an event, Katrina donned a red bold gown which had a long slit on one side. She kept her look as simple as possible. The actress' hair and makeup were absolutely on point.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt is one of the stylish actresses in Bollywood. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying in traditional outfits, Alia knows how to look best. For an award show, Alia donned a red gown and looked beautiful as always.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Be it a red pantsuit or a beautiful red gown, Bebo knows how to slay. It is hard to pick one best look of the actress in a red outfit. She once donned an asymmetrical satin dress with a silhouette and looked breathtaking.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma

    For the special screening of Sui Dhaaga, Anushka wore a red outfit and proved she has her style game on point as always.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha Kapoor

    For Stree's success party, Shraddha donned a beautiful red strapless mini dress. She completed her look with sequinned tie up shoes and looked pretty as ever.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut

    At the Vogue Beauty Awards, Kangana sizzled in a red silk gown with a draped ball gown skirt and an architectural strapless neckline. She went for maroon lip and sleek black hair completed her look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Sonam K Ahuja

    Sonam K Ahuja

    The Veere Di Wedding actress has served many stylish looks in red outfits over the years. For Zoya Factor's trailer launch event, Sonam looked stunning in a red strapless gown.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan once donned a beautiful red bodycon dress and looked beautiful beyond words. 

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram

