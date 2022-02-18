Deepika Padukone to Siddhant Chaturvedi: Gehraiyaan stars dive underwater and look stunning in the photoshoot

Gehraiyaan star cast is reliving the memories from the shooting of the movie. The trailer of the film had featured blue oceans and a major part of the movie is shot by the beaches. Recently, the actors of Gehraiyaan Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa shared glamorous pictures from their underwater photoshoot. In the lines of Gehraiyaan, the actors dived into depths to promote their movie. Take a look at some stunning pictures of the stars that are deep and beautiful.
Photo Credit : Sumer Verma/Deepika Padukone's Instagram
The diva had generated a lot of praises for playing the character of Tia. In the movie, Ananya played the role of Alisha's cousin Tia. The actress looked beautiful mermaid as she showed off her physique in a stunning white bikini.
Photo Credit : Sumer Verma/Ananya Panday Instagram
Siddhant proved his mettle in acting by playing the role of a self-centred guy named Zain. The actor garnered rave reviews for his acting. He looked uber-cool in this picture from an underwater photoshoot.
Photo Credit : Sumer Verma/Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
The diva has proved to be a strong part of the movie. Her role in the film as Alisha won praises from everyone as she depicted the complexness of her character perfectly. In the picture, Deepika can be seen donning an orange monokini while posing underwater.
Dhairya Karwa who played the role of Karan in the movie looked dapper in a white shirt during the underwater photo shoot.
Photo Credit : Sumer Verma/Dhairya Karwa Instagram
The movie has been directed by Shakun Batra. Apart from Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya, Dhairya, the movie also stars Rajat Kapur and Naseeruddin Shah.
Photo Credit : Sumer Verma/Pinkvilla