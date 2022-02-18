Deepika Padukone to Siddhant Chaturvedi: Gehraiyaan stars dive underwater and look stunning in the photoshoot

1 / 6

Gehriyaan stars dive deep in new photoshoot

Gehraiyaan star cast is reliving the memories from the shooting of the movie. The trailer of the film had featured blue oceans and a major part of the movie is shot by the beaches. Recently, the actors of Gehraiyaan Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa shared glamorous pictures from their underwater photoshoot. In the lines of Gehraiyaan, the actors dived into depths to promote their movie. Take a look at some stunning pictures of the stars that are deep and beautiful.

Photo Credit : Sumer Verma/Deepika Padukone's Instagram