Deepika Padukone to Siddhant Chaturvedi: Gehraiyaan stars dive underwater and look stunning in the photoshoot

Published on Feb 18, 2022 05:42 PM IST   |  5.4K
   
    Gehriyaan stars dive deep in new photoshoot

    Gehraiyaan star cast is reliving the memories from the shooting of the movie. The trailer of the film had featured blue oceans and a major part of the movie is shot by the beaches. Recently, the actors of Gehraiyaan Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa shared glamorous pictures from their underwater photoshoot. In the lines of Gehraiyaan, the actors dived into depths to promote their movie. Take a look at some stunning pictures of the stars that are deep and beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Sumer Verma/Deepika Padukone's Instagram

    Ananya Panday

    The diva had generated a lot of praises for playing the character of Tia. In the movie, Ananya played the role of Alisha's cousin Tia. The actress looked beautiful mermaid as she showed off her physique in a stunning white bikini.

    Photo Credit : Sumer Verma/Ananya Panday Instagram

    Siddhant Chaturvedi

    Siddhant proved his mettle in acting by playing the role of a self-centred guy named Zain. The actor garnered rave reviews for his acting. He looked uber-cool in this picture from an underwater photoshoot.

    Photo Credit : Sumer Verma/Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

    Deepika Padukone

    The diva has proved to be a strong part of the movie. Her role in the film as Alisha won praises from everyone as she depicted the complexness of her character perfectly. In the picture, Deepika can be seen donning an orange monokini while posing underwater.

    Photo Credit : Sumer Verma/Deepika Padukone's Instagram

    Dhairya Karwa

    Dhairya Karwa who played the role of Karan in the movie looked dapper in a white shirt during the underwater photo shoot.

    Photo Credit : Sumer Verma/Dhairya Karwa Instagram

    Gehraiyaan

    The movie has been directed by Shakun Batra. Apart from Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya, Dhairya, the movie also stars Rajat Kapur and Naseeruddin Shah.

    Photo Credit : Sumer Verma/Pinkvilla