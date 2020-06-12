Advertisement
Deepika Padukone to Sonam Kapoor: When B town stars wore saree for the FIRST time on international red carpet

Deepika Padukone to Sonam Kapoor: When B town stars wore saree for the FIRST time on international red carpet

Here's a flashback Friday when Bollywood stars from Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas donned a saree for the first time on the international red carpet!
7095 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    When Bollywood divas donned a saree to the international red carpet

    When Bollywood divas donned a saree to the international red carpet

    Bollywood divas have always been extremely fond of keeping their fashion game on point. Be it a reception, festive occasions, red carpets, lunch dates or a promotional event, actresses always turn up in their stylish best. The actresses never shy away from experimenting and always ace their fashion game. From floral sarees, absolutely gorgeous embellished lehengas and mirrored red carpet gowns, they define fashion as glam and comfort. Many designers including Falguni and Shane Peacock, Sabysachi, Manish Malhotra and other labels often experiment and come out with the most gorgeous designs which are donned by our favourite Bollywood divas. The new-age Indian woman has not forgotten her traditional ways, even though she’s pepped up and all modernised. Brandishing art, culture and traditional touches in her Haute ensembles, and making India proud in more ways than one, she wears her nine yards with pride. Our B-Town girls are true ambassadors of our glorious nation, which is why the paparazzi at the red carpet sagas can’t stop raving about them. Take a look at these gorgeous beauties who rocked ethnic sarees on the international red carpet!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 7
    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

    Cannes 2013 opened with the screening of The Great Gatsby. Sonam Kapoor wore a saree to this much-awaited screening. The saree that Sonam Kapoor wore was from Anamika Khanna's couture. It was a white lace saree that was worn with a shimmering white golden blouse. Over the saree, Sonam wore a long shrug like a jacket.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 7
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Aishwarya, who is the first Indian actor to be a jury member at the Cannes, wore a neon green Neeta Lulla sari with her hair tied in a bun.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 7
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    At the Toronto Film Festival, PeeCee wore a white ravishing saree and showed off her navel piercing!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 7
    Vidya Balan

    Vidya Balan

    Vidya Balan arrived at the evening gala of the film 'Bombay Talkies' celebrating 100 years of Indian cinema at the Cannes 2013 Film Festival wearing a Mehendi colour (dark olive) saree. She tied her hair loose and changed from a stifling blouse, which made a lot of difference and she looked pretty as well.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 7
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika's Cannes Film Festival debut also marked her debut of wearing a saree on the international red carpet. The white and gold drape was a bit off the usual red carpet attire, but Padukone made a powerful cultural statement. Draped classically, she showed enough of her midriff while her gold blouse, embellishments and clutch managed to steal the show.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 7
    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut

    The Panga actress looked ravishing in a stunning Kanjeevaram saree. She added her twist to it by draping the gold saree around a custom made corset by Falguni & Shane Peacock.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

