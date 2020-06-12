Deepika Padukone to Sonam Kapoor: When B town stars wore saree for the FIRST time on international red carpet

1 / 7

When Bollywood divas donned a saree to the international red carpet

Bollywood divas have always been extremely fond of keeping their fashion game on point. Be it a reception, festive occasions, red carpets, lunch dates or a promotional event, actresses always turn up in their stylish best. The actresses never shy away from experimenting and always ace their fashion game. From floral sarees, absolutely gorgeous embellished lehengas and mirrored red carpet gowns, they define fashion as glam and comfort. Many designers including Falguni and Shane Peacock, Sabysachi, Manish Malhotra and other labels often experiment and come out with the most gorgeous designs which are donned by our favourite Bollywood divas. The new-age Indian woman has not forgotten her traditional ways, even though she’s pepped up and all modernised. Brandishing art, culture and traditional touches in her Haute ensembles, and making India proud in more ways than one, she wears her nine yards with pride. Our B-Town girls are true ambassadors of our glorious nation, which is why the paparazzi at the red carpet sagas can’t stop raving about them. Take a look at these gorgeous beauties who rocked ethnic sarees on the international red carpet!

Photo Credit : Getty Images