Deepika Padukone's all black airport look

Deepika Padukone is one of the most stylish and gorgeous actresses in B-town. The diva is often spotted at airports, red carpets, events, parties at her stylish best. The Chhapaak actress has delivered terrific performances in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Cocktail to name a few. She leaves us stunned with her looks each time she is spotted. Deepika Padukone has truly made a mark for herself in the industry and we await her upcoming projects. She was recently seen at the airport in an all black look which is truly unmissable. Check it out!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani