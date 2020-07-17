Deepika Padukone to Tara Sutaria: Find out what these Bollywood celebs avoid for their style

1 / 8

Find out what your favourite actors dislike

Deepika Padukone recently wished her friend Katrina Kaif in the sweetest way. Given the current situation of the country, virtual wishes floated in for the Ek Tha Tiger actress. Deepika shared a beautiful picture of Katrina Kaif and wrote "Happy birthday, Katrina Kaif. Wishing you good health and peace of mind, always." Talking about lockdown once again, Deepika Padukone joked that Katrina stole her idea of her cleaning dishes tutorial. She wrote, "I regret to inform you that Season 1:Episode 5 stands canceled because @katrinakaif stole my idea!Hmmph!!!#PlagiarismInTheTimeOfCovid19". Deepika Padukone has always been vocal about important topics. Padukone shared how she coped with depression during a 'professional high'. She was diagnosed with depression in 2014. The popular star, who has over 30 movies to her credit, said she considered herself lucky that her mother had spotted her symptoms and urged her to seek professional medical help. Deepika Padukone has taken efforts to spread awareness about mental health and in light of Sushant Singh Rajput's recent death, everyone has been talking about it. For someone who has been a survivor of depression and also makes efforts to raise a voice against the same through her Live Love Laugh Foundation, the actress even shared a video from her conversation with mental health experts. Known for her impeccable fashion statements she keeps making every now and then. Today we have these things revealed by the actress' stylist about what she used to dislike before along with few other dislikes of other Bollywood actresses.

