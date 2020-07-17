Advertisement
Deepika Padukone to Tara Sutaria: Find out what these Bollywood celebs avoid for their style

Deepika Padukone to Tara Sutaria, you know how these actresses love giving raising the bar of style higher but here are few things they avoid in terms of style. Find out more.
3548 reads Mumbai Updated: July 17, 2020 10:54 am
    Find out what your favourite actors dislike

    Deepika Padukone recently wished her friend Katrina Kaif in the sweetest way. Given the current situation of the country, virtual wishes floated in for the Ek Tha Tiger actress. Deepika shared a beautiful picture of Katrina Kaif and wrote "Happy birthday, Katrina Kaif. Wishing you good health and peace of mind, always." Talking about lockdown once again, Deepika Padukone joked that Katrina stole her idea of her cleaning dishes tutorial. She wrote, "I regret to inform you that Season 1:Episode 5 stands canceled because @katrinakaif stole my idea!Hmmph!!!#PlagiarismInTheTimeOfCovid19". Deepika Padukone has always been vocal about important topics. Padukone shared how she coped with depression during a 'professional high'. She was diagnosed with depression in 2014. The popular star, who has over 30 movies to her credit, said she considered herself lucky that her mother had spotted her symptoms and urged her to seek professional medical help. Deepika Padukone has taken efforts to spread awareness about mental health and in light of Sushant Singh Rajput's recent death, everyone has been talking about it. For someone who has been a survivor of depression and also makes efforts to raise a voice against the same through her Live Love Laugh Foundation, the actress even shared a video from her conversation with mental health experts. Known for her impeccable fashion statements she keeps making every now and then. Today we have these things revealed by the actress' stylist about what she used to dislike before along with few other dislikes of other Bollywood actresses.

    Photo Credit : getty images

    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria shared during her first Lakme Fashion week that the worst beauty advice given to her was "More is more".

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif is "very" particular with her style and dislikes to move out of her comfort zone when it comes to experimenting with styles.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    More to Katrina

    Katrina also avoids going for statement jewelry, statement shoes and statement outfit at the same time.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena sticks to wearing her own styled clothes for airport looks and casual outings like lunch or brunches as revealed by her stylist Tanya Ghavri. Kareena doesn't like to be styled for those occasions.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Deepika Padukone

    The colour " yellow" was a big NO for the actress but designer Sabyasachi's outfits made her change her mind.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Another thing Deepika Padukone used to dislike

    Deepika Padukone was not a huge fan of the middle parting hairstyle earlier but eventually, she started liking it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma likes to avoid leather as much as she can when it comes to her outfits.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

