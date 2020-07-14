/
Deepika Padukone, Tara Sutaria to Gigi Hadid: Check out celebrities who donned the green eye beauty look
Deepika Padukone's Cannes look still make headlines and today we have the dramatic green eyes which she donned at the red carpet for you. Apart from the '83 actress there are few other celebs who love the green eye makeup look. Check it out.
Deepika Padukone is blessing our feed time and again with some entertaining snaps this lockdown. The actress has been giving us insight into her days as a student, as a toddler and we also got to know that she is a talented cook as well this lockdown. Deepika Padukone's humour has always surprised her fans and co-stars. The actress' wish for her husband-actor Ranveer Singh on his birthday recently caught a lot of attention when she shared a picture and quoted, "The light of my life. The centre of my universe. I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance," and added "As for the rest, I'll tell you in person! I love you! #happybirthday", which revealed her humorous side once again. Deepika is using this lockdown productively as she is engaging herself in reading the scripts of her upcoming movies and preparing herself for her roles. Deepika also revealed her expert culinary skills by serving her lovely husband with Italian food, which Ranveer flaunted proudly on his social media. The actress is also loved for her sense of style and last year she raised the bar of style higher with her Cannes 2019 appearance. She picked a lime green colored outfit from Giambattista Valli couture for the red carpet look and she pulled it off with complete confidence. The actress is known for her statement makeup and outfits at the international festival. In 2017, the actress was seen donning emerald green-winged thick eyeliner which surprised and impressed fans at the same time. Turns out its a trend that not only Bollywood actors but global stars love too. Today take a look at how celebrities tried out the "green" eye beauty look.
Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria's dramatic dark green eyeshadow is a winner here and has all our attention.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner adds just a dramatic sketch to her eyelids for her green eyes makeup look.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas adds a shimmer and smokey eye makeup look to her green eye makeup look and we love every bit of this entire look.
Selena Gomez
The queen of sass adds extra drama to her neat look with a shimmer green eyeshadow.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's multicoloured eyelids have all our attention in this selfie.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid adds layers of soft tonnes to her eyes and highlights the green one the most to create this look.
Hina Khan
Hina Khan's green eyeliner is just making this look of hers unforgettable.
Disha Patani
Disha Patani loves to experiment with her own makeup and we love the way she created this green eyes look.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone rose the bar of glam looks higher with her green-winged eyes.
