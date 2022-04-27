Deepika Padukone to Tiger Shroff; 7 actors to be seen in Hindi remakes of International titles

Bollywood is well-known for its unique movies and talented artists. Time and again, our filmmakers have not just entertained the audience with diverse movies but also educated, reflected, and shaped our understanding of the society in which we live. While the Indian film industry has started putting the spotlight on topics untouched, it does not fail to take inspiration from around the world. To keep their audience hooked to the screens, our filmmakers have started choosing hit movies from the west and remaking them. Be it foreign plays, books, or Hollywood, movie makers usually get motivated to curate their final project in every possible avenue. In recent times, filmmakers have even started purchasing the rights to Hollywood films. From Judwaa, a copy of Jackie Chan starrer Twin Dragons to Partner sourced from Will Smith's Hitch to Fool N Final inspired by Snatch, the list can go on and on. Here is a list of 7 actors who are gearing up for their official Hindi remakes of the top hit international titles
Wamiqa Gabbi is prepping up for the Hindi remake of the Modern Love series called 'Modern Love: Mumbai'. She will share screen space with Pratik Gandhi and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the show.
Deepika Padukone along with Amitabh Bachchan will soon start working on the Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit ‘The Intern’. Its original international star cast includes Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.
Taapsee Pannu will co-produce the Hindi remake of the Spanish psychological thriller ‘Julia's Eyes’, titled 'Blur'. She will work opposite Gulshan Devaiah.
Tiger Shroff will be entertaining the audience in the remake of the classic action film Rambo.
Recently, Ajay Devgn featured in Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness, a remake of the British TV show Luther. The show also featured Esha Deol, Raashii Khanna, and Atul Kulkarni. The show received a positive response from the audience.
Aditya Roy Kapur will be making his web series debut with a remake of Tom Hiddleston’s 'The Night Manager'.
Aamir Khan will be essaying the lead role in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 'Forest Gump'. Interestingly, the film will mark the reunion of the 3 Idiots trio- Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.
