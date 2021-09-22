Deepika Padukone: Times the actor stole hearts with her gorgeous smile

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood. She is amongst the most gorgeous and versatile actors in the industry, who has proved her worth time and again. The actor has appeared in a Hollywood movie opposite Vin Diesel, and is now all set to win the hearts of the international audience once again with her upcoming Hollywood movie. Deepika Padukone’s precious smile proves why every filmmaker wants to work with the actor and the reason for her being a complete delight on the big screen. Here are pictures of Deepika Padukone, which prove her smile can melt the heart of millions. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone smiles subtly at the cameras, as the paparazzi catch the actor roaming in the town in an all-black outfit.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Deepika gets clicked candidly as she enjoys at an event.
The actor can’t stop blushing as she heads out for a meal to celebrate her mother-in-law’s birthday.
Deepika Padukone’s fans call her “Queen” as she makes a public appearance in a stylish floral outfit.
Deepika Padukone sets the internet on fire as she shares “behind-the-scene” pictures from the sets of her upcoming Shakun Batra film.