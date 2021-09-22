Deepika Padukone: Times the actor stole hearts with her gorgeous smile

1 / 6

Deepika Padukone leaves fans in awe of her smile

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood. She is amongst the most gorgeous and versatile actors in the industry, who has proved her worth time and again. The actor has appeared in a Hollywood movie opposite Vin Diesel, and is now all set to win the hearts of the international audience once again with her upcoming Hollywood movie. Deepika Padukone’s precious smile proves why every filmmaker wants to work with the actor and the reason for her being a complete delight on the big screen. Here are pictures of Deepika Padukone, which prove her smile can melt the heart of millions. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla