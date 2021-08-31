Deepika Padukone: Upcoming movies of the Bollywood celebrity

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest paid celebrities in the Bollywood industry. The actor, who has already made her Hollywood debut with the Vin Diesel starrer xXx: Return of Xander Cage, is now making the headlines as she gears up for her second film. Deepika Padukone has signed a cross cultural romantic comedy drama, which the actor will be starring in and co-producing. On going international with her production company for the first time, Deepika Padukone revealed during a media interaction, “Ka Productions was founded with the aim to develop and produce purposeful content with global appeal. I'm thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, who share Ka's ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world”. Along with this awaited project, Deepika Padukone also has a bunch of upcoming movies in her kitty. Here are Deepika Padukone’s upcoming pictures that millions have been looking forward to. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone underwent physical training for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan.
Adaptation of the Hollywood drama, Deepika Padukone will be appearing in the Bollywood remake of The Intern with the same title. The movie was initially going to have Rishi Kapoor but Amitabh Bachchan is on-board after the late actor’s demise.
Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the lead character in Shakun Batra’s upcoming untitled project, also starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Deepika Padukone will be playing the character of Draupadi in Madhu Mantena’s upcoming mythological drama movie based on Mahabharat titled on the same of the character she will be playing.
Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter, which is will be India’s first ever aerial action drama, is expected to release in 2022.
Deepika Padukone will be seen in Nag Ashwin’s upcoming drama movie, Project K, also stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan as the lead characters.
Deepika Padukone will be appearing for a song (cameo) in her husband, Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty.
Deepika Padukone will also play a cameo in Ranveer Singh starrer 83, which is the biopic of the former Indian cricketer, Kapil Dev.