Deepika Padukone was a total stunner in Ranveer Singh starrer 83's trailer; These 5 pics are proof of it

    The airport queen

    This was the first time we saw Deepika Padukone in the trailer of 83. As all of you know she is playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife. She looked stunning in a black high neck outfit as she walked at the airport with that infectious smile waving at her on-screen hubby Kapil Dev.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Stunner in a saree

    Deepika Padukone looked glam in a saree as she stood beside her hubby. In this particular scene the Indian cricket team seemed to be attending a function and we have to admit that Deepika's Indian attire looks fab.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Deepika in stadium

    Like a supporting wife, Deepika Padukone sat in the stadium and looked shocked in this particular scene as her hubby played on the ground.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Deepika in tears

    Deepika as an actor is so convincing that she wouldn't have to take much efforts to make her fans sad when she is crying on the big screen and this particular scene from the trailer is a perfect example.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Deepika in turtle neck

    Deepika Padukone takes the winter fashion a notch higher with whatever we could see in the trailer. In this particular scene she is wearing a black turtle neck and we are loving it.

    Photo Credit : YouTube