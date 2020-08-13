Advertisement
Deepika Padukone: When the actor held her sister Anisha Padukone's hand as she twinned with her at the airport

Deepika Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone gave the perfect sibling style goals with a fuss free airport look in a simple tee shirt and denim look. See throwback photos.
23143 reads Mumbai Updated: August 13, 2020 08:00 am
  • 1 / 8
    Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone's throwback photos

    Deepika Padukone has been ruling her social media game ever since the lockdown began. Lockdown has brought a lot of things to a standstill including the entertainment industry. With projects put on hold and the entire world being indoors, social media has been serving some really good sneak peek into their personal lives every now and then. While several celeb couples are quarantining together, there are a few who are spending this time with their families. Deepika Padukone keeps sharing her latest posts with Ranveer Singh what she's been up to at home these days, calling it 'Productivity in COVID-19'. From cooking Thai for two, a lavish three-course dinner to making Italian food for her husband, the Chennai Express actress seems to have perfected the art of cooking amidst this lockdown. Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey. Up ahead, the actress has films lined up ahead including '83 with Ranveer Singh which she is also co-producing and Mahabharat from Draupadi's point of view. She is currently preparing herself for Shakun Batra's movie with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is slated to release on February 12, 2021. According to some reports, the actress will soon begin the shoot of Shakun Batra's next November. If you glance at the actress' pictures, you will know how close she is to her family. Today we have these pictures of the Om Shanti Om actress with sister Anisha at the airport as they twinned. Take a look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Giving beauty goals as ever

    The actress was seen having a good hair day for sure in these photos.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    Guiding baby sister

    The actress held Anisha's hand as they came across the road in the airport.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    Matchy Matchy with Anisha

    Deepika and Anisha donned matching accessories as well as tee shirts.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Casual tee shirts

    Both the sisters donned simple white and red tees for their airport look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 8
    All smiles for the camera

    The actress was surely in a happy mode as she smiled continuously for the cameras.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    Denim and classic leather jacket

    Both the sisters donned denim pants with black jackets for their travel look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    Anisha looking stylish as ever

    As they say, happy girls are the prettiest, the Padukone siblings truly defined it.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

