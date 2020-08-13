Deepika Padukone: When the actor held her sister Anisha Padukone's hand as she twinned with her at the airport

1 / 8

Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone's throwback photos

Deepika Padukone has been ruling her social media game ever since the lockdown began. Lockdown has brought a lot of things to a standstill including the entertainment industry. With projects put on hold and the entire world being indoors, social media has been serving some really good sneak peek into their personal lives every now and then. While several celeb couples are quarantining together, there are a few who are spending this time with their families. Deepika Padukone keeps sharing her latest posts with Ranveer Singh what she's been up to at home these days, calling it 'Productivity in COVID-19'. From cooking Thai for two, a lavish three-course dinner to making Italian food for her husband, the Chennai Express actress seems to have perfected the art of cooking amidst this lockdown. Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey. Up ahead, the actress has films lined up ahead including '83 with Ranveer Singh which she is also co-producing and Mahabharat from Draupadi's point of view. She is currently preparing herself for Shakun Batra's movie with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is slated to release on February 12, 2021. According to some reports, the actress will soon begin the shoot of Shakun Batra's next November. If you glance at the actress' pictures, you will know how close she is to her family. Today we have these pictures of the Om Shanti Om actress with sister Anisha at the airport as they twinned. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani