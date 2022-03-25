Deepika Padukone's 5 best red carpet looks

Deepika Padukone has made an impact not just on Bollywood films but also on the fashion industry. With her extraordinary sartorial choices, she has established a penchant for ruling the red carpet. Time and again, the diva has proven that she is not afraid to experiment with fashion. Considering she is known to have an iconic repertoire of glamorous red carpet looks, we have picked some of her top looks which are high on style and drama.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's Instagram
The actress took up the romantic dressing style as she walked the red carpet in a black off-shoulder bodice along with layers of marshmallow pink tulle. The outfit was as dramatic as it could get and it certainly made a statement.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
For another appearance on the red carpet, the diva opted for a voluminous tulle green dress that was offset by blush pink bows. The actress ditched accessories and simply opted for a pink turban on her head.
Deepika looked stunning in a black tulle gown that featured a fitted corset with an animal print green blouse. It was further attached to a tulle skirt. She styled her look with black chunky sneakers and green sunglasses.
The diva took the red carpet by storm in a tuxedo black gown. She added a touch of bling to the ensemble with cascading earrings and minimal make-up.
Deepika looked drop-dead gorgeous in an origami gown. Her thigh-grazing pink gown sported swirls of Fuchsia tulle on the waist extending into a majestic tiered trail. She sealed her glam look with matching heels and dainty earrings.