Deepika Padukone's 5 stunning outfits that prove 'orange' will always be the new black

The crush of millions of hearts, Deepika Padukone is currently killing it at the prestigious 75th Cannes film festival and making us all proud. She is a part of the jury who will jointly decide which movie will take home the Palme d’Or. Moreover, her impressive looks at the film festival have been making headlines. Go Deepika - we love you! Deepika is a force to be reckoned with. It has been over 14 years since Deepika debuted in the Hindi film industry with the 2007 film Om Shanti Om. And ever since then, the actress has been constantly emerging and evolving as a powerhouse of talent. In her upward-rising career, Deepika has showcased wide-ranging versatility with the characters she portrays on the big screen and the genre of films she chooses to be in. Moreover, Cannes is enough of a proof of the fact that Deepika is a fashionista. She doesn’t shy away from experimenting with her style and rocks every outfit she dons with grace and confidence. Just a few days back, Deepika donned a stunning orange gown. So we thought - let’s do a roundup of her amazing orange outfit!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
This outfit by Deepika proves that orange will always be the colour of festivity and light. Are you confused about what to wear to your bestie's sangeet? Well, orange might be your answer!
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone Instagram
A beach day is incomplete without cute swimwear. And Deepika here has proved that orange swimsuit might be a super adorable option to try out.
Okay, you have a party tonight and you don't know what to wear? Learn this new phrase by the gorgeous Deepika - when it doubt, go orange!
When it comes to Indian festivals, a colour like orange can light up everyone's mood! This was Deepika's 2021 Holi look and we love it.
Trust us, all credits for this article's idea goes to this absolutely extraordinary look. So, if there comes a day when you walk the red carpet, follow in Deepika's footsteps and give orange a try - we are sure you'll shin!
