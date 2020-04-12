Share your Lockdown Story
Home
/
Photos
/
Deepika Padukone
/
Deepika Padukone's 7 THROWBACK photos prove she has always been a stunner

Deepika Padukone's 7 THROWBACK photos prove she has always been a stunner

Deepika Padukone is today one of the highest paid, well known and sought after actresses in Bollywood. Let us take you down a memory lane with her photos from the initial years of her career.
8326 reads Mumbai Updated: April 12, 2020 11:00 am
  • 1 / 8
    Deepika Padukone THROWBACK photos

    Deepika Padukone THROWBACK photos

    Deepika Padukone is the apt epitome of beauty and versatility. The Om Shanti Om debutante has truly made her mark in this industry after a career span of over a decade. The Chhapaak actress has delivered some terrific performances in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Cocktail to name a few. Be it her airport looks, red carpets, parties or a casual outing, Deepika always leaves us stunned with her fashion game. Be it her airport looks, red carpets, parties or a casual outing, Deepika has never failed to leave us stunned with her fashion game. She is a true blue fashionista and a bonafide diva. Deepika got married to actor and long time boyfriend Ranveer Singh in November 2018. The couple is amongst the cutest and most loved couples and their fans lovingly address them as 'DeepVeer'. She has also made a name for herself in the west with her Cannes Film Festival appearances to starring opposite Dwayne Johnson in xXx: Return of Xander Cage and she also received humongous critical acclaim for her role as Serena Unger. Deepika is currently at the top of her game and is amongst the highest paid actresses in the industry. On that note, check out her throwback pictures from the initial years of her career which will take you down a memory lane.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 2 / 8
    Candid click

    Candid click

    This candid click will make you wonder what was going on?

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 3 / 8
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    Deepika's makeup is indeed on point.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 4 / 8
    Love this look!

    Love this look!

    She looks amazing in this bindi and this picture is a proof.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 5 / 8
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    We love this click as Deepika flashes her heartwarming smile.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 6 / 8
    Throwback days

    Throwback days

    She really looked so different back then.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 7 / 8
    Beauty in green

    Beauty in green

    Green really never looked this good!

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 8 / 8
    The OG queen of ramp looks

    The OG queen of ramp looks

    Deepika looks stunning as ever in this throwback ramp look!

    Photo Credit : APH Images

Comments

Anonymous

Very nice ......deepika ever stunning.....

Live long life ...........

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Taimur Ali Khan\'s 8 viral PHOTOS that are beyond cute and broke the internet amid lockdown
Taimur Ali Khan's 8 viral PHOTOS that are beyond cute and broke the internet amid lockdown
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: From Miss World to Bollywood journey; Check out the star\'s incredible TRANSFORMATION
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: From Miss World to Bollywood journey; Check out the star's incredible TRANSFORMATION
MOST LIKED: From Shehnaaz Gill\'s snap to Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna\'s photo, here\'s a recap of the week
MOST LIKED: From Shehnaaz Gill's snap to Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna's photo, here's a recap of the week
PHOTOS: 5 Times Hansika Motwani donned a pantsuit and gave out boss lady vibes
PHOTOS: 5 Times Hansika Motwani donned a pantsuit and gave out boss lady vibes
Nora Fatehi\'s 6 floral outfits that are perfect for this summer; See PHOTOS
Nora Fatehi's 6 floral outfits that are perfect for this summer; See PHOTOS
Salman Khan: Here are 8 pictures from the superstar\'s Panvel farmhouse; Check it out
Salman Khan: Here are 8 pictures from the superstar's Panvel farmhouse; Check it out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement