Deepika Padukone's 7 THROWBACK photos prove she has always been a stunner

Deepika Padukone THROWBACK photos

Deepika Padukone is the apt epitome of beauty and versatility. The Om Shanti Om debutante has truly made her mark in this industry after a career span of over a decade. The Chhapaak actress has delivered some terrific performances in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Cocktail to name a few. Be it her airport looks, red carpets, parties or a casual outing, Deepika always leaves us stunned with her fashion game. Be it her airport looks, red carpets, parties or a casual outing, Deepika has never failed to leave us stunned with her fashion game. She is a true blue fashionista and a bonafide diva. Deepika got married to actor and long time boyfriend Ranveer Singh in November 2018. The couple is amongst the cutest and most loved couples and their fans lovingly address them as 'DeepVeer'. She has also made a name for herself in the west with her Cannes Film Festival appearances to starring opposite Dwayne Johnson in xXx: Return of Xander Cage and she also received humongous critical acclaim for her role as Serena Unger. Deepika is currently at the top of her game and is amongst the highest paid actresses in the industry. On that note, check out her throwback pictures from the initial years of her career which will take you down a memory lane.

Photo Credit : APH Images