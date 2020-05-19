Deepika Padukone's chic collection of oversized outfits are all about comfort and style; See PHOTOS

1 / 10

Deepika Padukone's collection of chic oversized outfits

The first thing that comes to one's mind is when someone names Deepika Padukone is an ultimate stunner. With a career span of over a decade, the actress has not only made her mark in the industry and among the hearts of the audiences but has also widely changed the perspective of female characters in movies. From her path-breaking roles like Veronica in Cocktail, Piku, Naina in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani who dares to take a random trip with a group of strangers to an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak, she has proved her versatility and talent with immense grace. She is also a true blue fashionista and makes some of the most breathtaking appearances at events, parties, red carpets and social gatherings. She has her style game on point and there is no denying that. On the other hand, her husband and actor Ranveer Singh is well known for his quirky looks that take over the internet and make headlines! Do you ever wonder if the diva gets influenced by his style? Here's what she had to say, "I wear a white shirt and blue jeans and everyone's like so boring, why can't she try something fun. And then when I try something fun they are like oh now she's trying to be like her husband. She should just stick to doing the classic stuff that she always does. What do you want?" The actress is also known to keep her outfits comfortable and extremely chic. Happy New Year star actor's style defines comfort. Check out her amazing collection of oversized outfits which are unmissable.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani