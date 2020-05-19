/
Deepika Padukone's chic collection of oversized outfits are all about comfort and style; See PHOTOS
Deepika Padukone is a style icon and one of the most gorgeous actresses in B-town! While in lockdown, we're all dressed In our comfiest outfits. Check out Deepika's collection of oversized outfits which set fashion goals and scream of comfort.
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Published: May 19, 2020 03:59 pm
The first thing that comes to one's mind is when someone names Deepika Padukone is an ultimate stunner. With a career span of over a decade, the actress has not only made her mark in the industry and among the hearts of the audiences but has also widely changed the perspective of female characters in movies. From her path-breaking roles like Veronica in Cocktail, Piku, Naina in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani who dares to take a random trip with a group of strangers to an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak, she has proved her versatility and talent with immense grace. She is also a true blue fashionista and makes some of the most breathtaking appearances at events, parties, red carpets and social gatherings. She has her style game on point and there is no denying that. On the other hand, her husband and actor Ranveer Singh is well known for his quirky looks that take over the internet and make headlines! Do you ever wonder if the diva gets influenced by his style? Here's what she had to say, "I wear a white shirt and blue jeans and everyone's like so boring, why can't she try something fun. And then when I try something fun they are like oh now she's trying to be like her husband. She should just stick to doing the classic stuff that she always does. What do you want?" The actress is also known to keep her outfits comfortable and extremely chic. Happy New Year star actor's style defines comfort. Check out her amazing collection of oversized outfits which are unmissable.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
A pink oversized sweater and a pair of boyfriend pants
Deepika decided to keep it casual and yet super trendy as she paired a pink cardigan with boyfriend jeans and sneakers to go with it.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Chhapaak promotions in a comfy outfit
Keeping it minimal, DP opted for a white oversized button-down and layered it with a V-neck knit sweater. She styled her asymmetrical shirt with relaxed ankle-length baggy denim jeans.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Nailing that denim jacket with ease
As she was spotted at the airport, the Happy New Year actress donned a white shirt and paired it with a blue oversized denim jacket and biker shorts.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
An oversized white shirt and baggy pants
In the photo, Padukone can be seen looking amazing in a white shirt with blue denim bell bottom jeans along with sneakers.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Chic and stylish
Ms Padukone kept it chic in an oversized sweater that she paired with a pair of loose denim pants and sneakers.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Ms Padukone aces the white outfit with ease
Deepika looks amazing as she pairs a white oversized shirt with a jacket in the same hue. She teamed it up with a pair of denim and sneakers keeping the comfort level max.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Experimenting with the white shirt
Deepika shows how a white shirt can be styled in various ways by teaming it up with a denim jacket!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Neutral shades
Just like so many of her airport looks, for this look, she put together an oversized turtleneck sweater with loose pants and sneakers to go with it.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Adding a pop of colours
Ms Padukone made another appearance in a Trendy ensemble by Aje. Her all-denim ensemble looked exceptionally comfortable as it bore an oversized silhouette.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
