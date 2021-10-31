Deepika Padukone's Dubai diaries to Aryan Khan leaving jail, see viral photos of the week

1 / 6

Aryan Khan leaves jail after more than 3 weeks

Yet another eventful week for Bollywood came to an end on a happy note. One news that had everyone glued to their phones was the release of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan from Mumbai's Arthur Rod jail. During the week, Aryan was granted bail in the narcotics case on Thursday, 28 October. While he was to be released the next day, the court formalities could not be completed within the deadline. Aryan walked out on Saturday morning and returned home to Mannat where there were thousands of fans and media gathered.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani