Deepika Padukone's Dubai diaries to Aryan Khan leaving jail, see viral photos of the week

Yet another eventful week for Bollywood came to an end on a happy note. One news that had everyone glued to their phones was the release of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan from Mumbai's Arthur Rod jail. During the week, Aryan was granted bail in the narcotics case on Thursday, 28 October. While he was to be released the next day, the court formalities could not be completed within the deadline. Aryan walked out on Saturday morning and returned home to Mannat where there were thousands of fans and media gathered.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Hours after son Aryan Khan's bail was granted by the Bombay High Court, Shah Rukh Khan's photos with lawyer Satish Maneshinde and his legal team surfaced. SRK was a relieved father and these photos were proof.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Disha Patani is a water baby and there are no two ways about it! One look at Disha Patani's Instagram and you can take some fashion inspiration for a beach vacation. The actress shared this photo during the week and definitely brushed off the mid-week blues of her fans.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput returned from a week-long vacation in the Maldives and looks like they're witnessing some serious withdrawal symptoms as the actor dropped this lazy photo.
Deepika Padukone's photos from Dubai while chilling with her friends made way to social media and proved to be a big treat for her. The actress looked stunning as she kicked back and had some fun with her friends.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika celebrated her first Halloween in Dubai where the Indian cricket team is currently present for the T20 World Cup. To give Vamika company, kids of other Indian cricket players came dressed in their spooky best and had a great time.