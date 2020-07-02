Deepika Padukone's endearing smile in these THROWBACK photos will steal your heart; Take a look

1 / 8

Deepika Padukone's throwback candid clicks

Deepika Padukone is one popular actress of Bollywood. She made her debut in the industry with Om Shanti Om. Deepika starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the same. The duo won everyone's hearts with their chemistry in the movie. Post her debut film, she featured in many films and today, she is known as one of the successful stars. Some of her films include Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and more. She was last seen opposite Vikrant Massey in Chappaak. Deepika's performance in the same was loved by the masses. Up next, she will be seen in '83. She has also signed a film opposite Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Other than that, she will also star in a remake of the American comedy film The Intern. Deepika's kitty is full of films. During the lockdown, she has been very active on social media. From sharing hilarious posts and more, her social media has been a treat to her fans. Recently, we came across a few pictures of the beautiful actress when she couldn't stop beaming with pride as her father Prakash Padukone was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award by the Badminton Association of India. Without further ado, check out her beautiful photos.

Photo Credit : APH Images