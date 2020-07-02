/
Deepika Padukone's endearing smile in these THROWBACK photos will steal your heart; Take a look
Recently, we came across a few pictures of Deepika Padukone when she couldn't stop beaming with pride as her father Prakash Padukone was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award. Check out her beautiful candid photos.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1955 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 2, 2020 06:01 pm
Deepika Padukone's throwback candid clicks
Deepika Padukone is one popular actress of Bollywood. She made her debut in the industry with Om Shanti Om. Deepika starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the same. The duo won everyone's hearts with their chemistry in the movie. Post her debut film, she featured in many films and today, she is known as one of the successful stars. Some of her films include Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and more. She was last seen opposite Vikrant Massey in Chappaak. Deepika's performance in the same was loved by the masses. Up next, she will be seen in '83. She has also signed a film opposite Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Other than that, she will also star in a remake of the American comedy film The Intern. Deepika's kitty is full of films. During the lockdown, she has been very active on social media. From sharing hilarious posts and more, her social media has been a treat to her fans. Recently, we came across a few pictures of the beautiful actress when she couldn't stop beaming with pride as her father Prakash Padukone was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award by the Badminton Association of India. Without further ado, check out her beautiful photos.
Photo Credit : APH Images
Gorgeous and how!
The actress has such a pretty smile.
Photo Credit : APH Images
Can't take our eyes off her
This is one of the best pics of the actress.
Photo Credit : APH Images
Beautiful
Deepika Padukone, Anisha Padukone and Ujala Padukone accompained Prakash Padukone at the big event. The actress was all smiles.
Photo Credit : APH Images
Stunner
When it comes to style, Deepika Padukone always impresses with her choice of outfits. For the event, she stunned in a peach coloured silk saree.
Photo Credit : APH Images
Hair and makeup on point
As always, her hair and makeup were on point. She opted for a bun and exquisite jewlry to complete her stunning look.
Photo Credit : APH Images
Candid at its best
The actress looks beyond gorgeous in this snap.
Photo Credit : APH Images
On her father
Deepika shares an amazing bond with her father. In an interview with a leading daily, Deepika talked about her father and said, "He is someone who has always been very calm and is extremely patient and loves teaching and explaining. I have got my focus and discipline from him."
Photo Credit : APH Images