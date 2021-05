1 / 8

Deepika Padukone’s family photos

Deepika Padukone is one of the top actresses of Bollywood. Daughter of the badminton player Prakash Padukone, the actor was born in Copenhagen and raised in Bangalore. Having been in a relationship with Bollywood actor, Ranveer Singh for six years, Deepika Padukone tied the knot with him in November 2018. Recently, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for her hometown to spend time with her family that includes her father, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha Padukone, and check on their health. On May 4, 2021, Deepika Padukone’s parents and younger sister tested positive for the Coronavirus. On May 5, 2021 it was revealed by the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) through their official social media handle that Deepika Padukone herself has tested positive for the virus and many of her fans and followers have been praying for the popular actor. Deepika Padukone has gained a lot of love and praises for her on-screen performances and has a successful career in the acting industry. Here are Deepika Padukone’s pictures with her family members that prove she hares a great bond with them. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani