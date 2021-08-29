Deepika Padukone's fashion game to Inaaya Naumi Kemmu kissing Jeh Ali Khan; 5 VIRAL pics of the week

3 / 6

Jeh and Inaaya’s first Rakhi celebration was all about unconditional love

It was Raksha Bandhan this weekend and the entire nation was seen celebrating the festival with a lot of zeal. While the social media was abuzz with celeb posts from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations, Soha Ali Khan’s recent post from Rakhi celebrations has taken the internet by a storm. After all, she gave a glimpse of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s first Raksha Bandhan celebration with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh and it is all about sheer love. Inaaya can be seen kissing her younger brother and it is one of the cutest pictures.

Photo Credit : Soha Ali Khan/Instagram