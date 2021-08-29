Deepika Padukone's fashion game to Inaaya Naumi Kemmu kissing Jeh Ali Khan; 5 VIRAL pics of the week

The paparazzi spotted Deepika looking stunning and utterly glamorous at the film city on Friday evening. She was seen wearing lustrous faux latex trousers, paired with a quirky black and white bustier top and metallic-toned stilettos. The best thing about this ensemble that we simply couldn’t help but be fascinated by, was her on-point, sultry makeup look!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Kim Sharma and Leander Paes have sparked romance rumours ever since pictures of the two cosying up at a Goa restaurant went viral. Well, since then fans have been speculating that the two are dating. Adding more fuel to the fire, Kim and Leander were spotted outside a coffee shop recently. It looked like the rumoured couple were out on a coffee date.
It was Raksha Bandhan this weekend and the entire nation was seen celebrating the festival with a lot of zeal. While the social media was abuzz with celeb posts from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations, Soha Ali Khan’s recent post from Rakhi celebrations has taken the internet by a storm. After all, she gave a glimpse of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s first Raksha Bandhan celebration with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh and it is all about sheer love. Inaaya can be seen kissing her younger brother and it is one of the cutest pictures.
Photo Credit : Soha Ali Khan/Instagram
Actress Katrina Kaif is currently shooting in Russia for her next film Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The actress shared a couple of pictures of her sitting in the park and posing casually where she looked gorgeous. In the photos, Katrina is seen wearing a purple colour T-shirt and blue polka dot skirt. She is sitting in a park and is looking stunning. She is not wearing any makeup and flaunting her flawless skin. To complete the look, she wore a white sneaker.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif/Instagram
On her birthday, Shibani Dandekar stunned everyone with her move. Shibani tattooed the name of her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar on her neck, as a birthday gesture. Taking to her official Instagram stories, she gave a glimpse of the new tattoo.
Photo Credit : Shibani Dandekar/Instagram
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani recently tied the knot on August 14, and ever since, all eyes are on this newlywed couple. Almost every day, we have a new picture from either of their ceremonies floating on the internet. Rhea took to her Instagram handle recently to post a couple of pictures from her after-party organized by her friends, as she called it the best reception ever. From cute decorations to her unique skirt, these pictures summed up Rhea's amazing reception party.
Photo Credit : Rhea Kapoor/Instagram