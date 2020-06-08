Deepika Padukone's love for experimental tracksuits from bright yellow to neon green is noteworthy; See Photos

1 / 8

Deepika Padukone's experimental airport looks

Deepika Padukone is the apt epitome of beauty and versatility. The Om Shanti Om debutante has truly made her mark in this industry after a career span of over a decade. The Chhapaak actress has delivered some terrific performances in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Cocktail to name a few. From walking the international red carpets to starting up her foundation and many other impeccable achievements, she is a queen in all rights. The actress also has a great sense of style and fashion. Be it her airport looks, red carpets, parties or a casual outing, Deepika has never failed to leave us stunned with her fashion game. She is a true blue fashionista and a bonafide diva. On the other hand, her husband and actor Ranveer Singh is well known for his quirky looks that take over the internet and make headlines! Do you ever wonder if the diva gets influenced by his style? Here's what she had to say, "I wear a white shirt and blue jeans and everyone's like so boring, why can't she try something fun. And then when I try something fun they are like oh now she's trying to be like her husband. She should just stick to doing the classic stuff that she always does. What do you want?" The actress is also a big-time ethnic fan and pulls off traditional looks like no one else. From a saree, churidar, simple salwar kameez to heavily embellished lehengas, she personifies grace and beauty. The actress often makes headlines for her airport looks. She stuns every time she is papped at the airport. She also makes sure her look is unique and stands out! Check out times she donned an experimental tracksuit and made heads turn!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani