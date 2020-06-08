/
Deepika Padukone's love for experimental tracksuits from bright yellow to neon green is noteworthy; See Photos
Deepika Padukone is a true blue fashionista and her style game is always on point. Her colourful tracksuits often take everyone by surprise as she never fails in experimenting and nailing it! Here's a sneak peek into her funky tracksuits collection!
Ekta Varma
June 8, 2020
Deepika Padukone's experimental airport looks
Deepika Padukone is the apt epitome of beauty and versatility. The Om Shanti Om debutante has truly made her mark in this industry after a career span of over a decade. The Chhapaak actress has delivered some terrific performances in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Cocktail to name a few. From walking the international red carpets to starting up her foundation and many other impeccable achievements, she is a queen in all rights. The actress also has a great sense of style and fashion. Be it her airport looks, red carpets, parties or a casual outing, Deepika has never failed to leave us stunned with her fashion game. She is a true blue fashionista and a bonafide diva. On the other hand, her husband and actor Ranveer Singh is well known for his quirky looks that take over the internet and make headlines! Do you ever wonder if the diva gets influenced by his style? Here's what she had to say, "I wear a white shirt and blue jeans and everyone's like so boring, why can't she try something fun. And then when I try something fun they are like oh now she's trying to be like her husband. She should just stick to doing the classic stuff that she always does. What do you want?" The actress is also a big-time ethnic fan and pulls off traditional looks like no one else. From a saree, churidar, simple salwar kameez to heavily embellished lehengas, she personifies grace and beauty. The actress often makes headlines for her airport looks. She stuns every time she is papped at the airport. She also makes sure her look is unique and stands out! Check out times she donned an experimental tracksuit and made heads turn!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Vinyl black jacket
For her airport look with beau Ranveer Singh, Deepika opted for a black sweatshirt teamed with a pair of track pants and a black vinyl jacket.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Pulling off shiny silver pants with ease
Here's when Deepika rocked a pair of silver pants like a boss!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Adding the oomph with that denim jacket
While one could think of a simple white tee and track pants for the airport, Deepika gives her twist as she adds a funky denim jacket and makes it chic.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
A ray of sunshine in a bright yellow tracksuit
Instead of picking a tried-and-tested neutral set, the actor went bright with a Nike tracksuit in an electric shade of yellow.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Rocking that navy blue tracksuit
Deepika opted for a cosy look in a monotone Nike outfit with a sports bra and tracksuit.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Bringing back neon in style
Mrs Padukone skipped on her usual palette of neutrals and opted for an extraordinary hue of shocking acid green. The actor looked extremely gorgeous in that neon Off-White jacket, worn with matching track pants and a white tank top.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Deepika proves orange is the new black
While Ranveer continued to give out the cool dude vibe just like most of the times, Deepika opted for a nice orange outfit, and we think she pulled it off pretty well. Deepika gave her black and white tracksuits a rest and stole the spotlight in an orange set instead.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
