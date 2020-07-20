Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Deepika Padukone
/
Deepika Padukone's priceless expressions in these GOOFY photos are too adorable for words; Check out

Deepika Padukone's priceless expressions in these GOOFY photos are too adorable for words; Check out

Deepika Padukone is currently taking the internet by storm with her latest movie announcement alongside Prabhas. Check out the actress' goofy snaps that will leave you in awe.
3982 reads Mumbai Updated: July 20, 2020 01:50 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Check out Deepika Padukone's hilarious goofy snaps

    Check out Deepika Padukone's hilarious goofy snaps

    Deepika Padukone is the apt epitome of beauty and versatility. The Om Shanti Om debutante has truly made her mark in this industry after a career span of over a decade. The Chhapaak actress has delivered some terrific performances in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Cocktail to name a few. From walking the international red carpets to starting up her foundation and many other impeccable achievements, she is a queen in all rights. Not only in B Town, but Deepika has also established a name for herself in the west. She has starred opposite Dwayne Johnson in xXx: Return of Xander Cage and received humongous critical acclaim for her role as Serena Unger. After making her foray in the west, the actress is now all set to enter in the South film industry. She is currently making headlines for her latest movie announcement co-starring Baahubali star Prabhas. India's two biggest superstars, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone have teamed up for Nag Ashwin's Pan-India untitled film. The makers of the film took to social media and shared this big surprise with moviegoers. Vyjayanthi Movies tweeted, "Deepika Padukone, welcome on board! Thrilled to have you be a part of this incredible adventure." As soon as the news broke out, fans and celebrities couldn't stop pouring in congratulatory messages for the stars. Sharing a sneak peek of the big announcement on her Instagram account, Deepika Padukone expressed her excitement on working with Prabhas and team. She wrote, 'Beyond Thrilled! Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead..." The actress received a warm welcome from the team and movie lovers cannot wait for this huge compilation! Nag Ashwin in a statement said, “I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come.” The Padmaavat star enjoys a massive fan following that is often amazed by her spectacular talent and mesmerising beauty. She is one hell of a stunner and nails her fashion game with ease! Deepika is fairly active on social media and her posts reflect her true blue side. Take a look at her chirpy side in these goofy photos that will leave you in awe.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 9
    Happy and excited

    Happy and excited

    The Padmaavat actor got together with hubby Ranveer Singh to make some delicious food for dinner during their quarantine period the glimpses of which have been shared on social media too. Ranveer shared multiple pictures and videos of his midnight dinner date with Deepika on his Instagram handle which has left the fans in complete awe of the power couple.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Cuteness overloaded

    Cuteness overloaded

    Did you know that after the release of Bajirao Mastani, Deepika Padukone had snipped off her then-boyfriend and current husband Ranveer Singh's moustache giving him a new look?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    With her furry four-legged friend

    With her furry four-legged friend

    We came across a picture of the actor from an ad shoot where she is seen getting mushy with her new friend, a pet dog.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    The perfect goofy selfie

    The perfect goofy selfie

    Celeb makeup artist Daniel Bauer shared this pic saying, "Private Jet from London to Mumbai with Shaleena and Deepika....what are all the haters up to tonight? LOL LOL LOL."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    Trying to make mommy smile

    Trying to make mommy smile

    Deepika trying to make her mom smile by sticking her tongue out in this picture is beyond awwdorable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Selfie time with Arjun Kapoor

    Selfie time with Arjun Kapoor

    Finding Fanny co-stars Deepika and Arjun will make your heart melt with this selfie.

    Photo Credit : instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Breaking the norms

    Breaking the norms

    Om Shanti Om actress took to social media to share this adorable selfie with her face mask on and the fans could not stop gushing over it!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Candid click

    Candid click

    Padukone's cute candid click from Cannes last year will make you miss her red carpet appearances.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement