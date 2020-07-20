Deepika Padukone's priceless expressions in these GOOFY photos are too adorable for words; Check out

1 / 9

Check out Deepika Padukone's hilarious goofy snaps

Deepika Padukone is the apt epitome of beauty and versatility. The Om Shanti Om debutante has truly made her mark in this industry after a career span of over a decade. The Chhapaak actress has delivered some terrific performances in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Cocktail to name a few. From walking the international red carpets to starting up her foundation and many other impeccable achievements, she is a queen in all rights. Not only in B Town, but Deepika has also established a name for herself in the west. She has starred opposite Dwayne Johnson in xXx: Return of Xander Cage and received humongous critical acclaim for her role as Serena Unger. After making her foray in the west, the actress is now all set to enter in the South film industry. She is currently making headlines for her latest movie announcement co-starring Baahubali star Prabhas. India's two biggest superstars, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone have teamed up for Nag Ashwin's Pan-India untitled film. The makers of the film took to social media and shared this big surprise with moviegoers. Vyjayanthi Movies tweeted, "Deepika Padukone, welcome on board! Thrilled to have you be a part of this incredible adventure." As soon as the news broke out, fans and celebrities couldn't stop pouring in congratulatory messages for the stars. Sharing a sneak peek of the big announcement on her Instagram account, Deepika Padukone expressed her excitement on working with Prabhas and team. She wrote, 'Beyond Thrilled! Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead..." The actress received a warm welcome from the team and movie lovers cannot wait for this huge compilation! Nag Ashwin in a statement said, “I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come.” The Padmaavat star enjoys a massive fan following that is often amazed by her spectacular talent and mesmerising beauty. She is one hell of a stunner and nails her fashion game with ease! Deepika is fairly active on social media and her posts reflect her true blue side. Take a look at her chirpy side in these goofy photos that will leave you in awe.

Photo Credit : Getty Images