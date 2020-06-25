Deepika Padukone's ravishing Met Gala DEBUT in a white satin gown is the perfect Throwback Thursday

1 / 8

When Deepika Padukone's stunning white backless outfit made heads turn

Deepika Padukone is the apt epitome of beauty and versatility. The Om Shanti Om debutante has truly made her mark in this industry after a career span of over a decade. The Chhapaak actress has delivered some terrific performances in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Cocktail to name a few. From walking the international red carpets to starting up her foundation and many other impeccable achievements, she is a queen in all rights. From a saree, churidar, simple salwar kameez to heavily embellished lehengas, she personifies grace and beauty. Not only in B Town, but Deepika has also established a name for herself in the west. She has starred opposite Dwayne Johnson in xXx: Return of Xander Cage and received humongous critical acclaim for her role as Serena Unger. The Happy New Year actress has also walked the international red-carpet multiple times and always aced her glam look. From the Paris Fashion Week to Cannes Film Festival and the MET Gala, Deepika always made heads turn with her super-stylish and glam avatar. She made her debut at the prestigious MET Gala in 2017. The theme for that year's gala was Rei Kawakubo & Comme des Garçons. The who's who of Hollywood descended on the red carpet and the fashion game was on point. Our very own Deepika Padukone left onlookers gasping with her breathtaking appearance. Deepika looked gorgeous in a backless silk white slip dress styled gown with a plunging neckline. She accessorised the look with statement dangling earrings. When it comes to her hair, DP styled it in a sleek straight center parting and accessorised it to perfection with an embellished hair accessory which created the illusion of a headband. The look received mixed responses by the audience and fashion critics. She had a sassy and confident reply when she was asked about the various memes circulating on Twitter with regards to her and PeeCee's Met Gala appearance. Responding to it, DP said, "I have always looked at everything as opportunities. For me or her [Priyanka Chopra], it is not about what we are wearing but it is the opportunity of being at the event. For me, it was that. Some may like it, some may not. People you meet and the experience you have are the memories you make. The only time I would allow any sort of comment to affect me is when my mom or my girlfriends give me some flak for it." When asked to comment on the amount of flak that came her way in particular with regards to her dress, Deepika said, "It's a collective decision. We work as a team. We work together to create a look. Sometimes you may like my look and sometimes you may not. I am not dressing for you, my love. I am dressing for myself." For this throwback Thursday, we take you back to the time Bollywood's diva rocked her first MET Gala carpet!

Photo Credit : Getty Images